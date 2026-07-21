Outsourcing Medical Billing to Capline Healthcare Management Saves Practices Up to 40% in Administrative Costs While Accelerating Reimbursements by 2X

As staffing shortages, rising operating costs, and increasing administrative workloads continue to challenge independent medical practices, Houston-based revenue cycle management (RCM) company Capline Healthcare Management says its AI-assisted billing model is helping clients reduce administrative costs by up to 40% while accelerating reimbursements.

HOUSTON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capline Healthcare Management, a U.S.-based revenue cycle management (RCM) company, has reported that practices outsourcing their medical billing to Capline are cutting administrative costs by up to 40% while getting paid roughly twice as fast. The company says these results come from pairing AI-supported billing workflows with a dedicated team of experts that manages the entire revenue cycle, from the patient visit all the way to the final payment.

Capline's model is built to take that weight off a practice's plate. The company handles the revenue cycle from start to finish, covering eligibility verification, pre-authorization, medical billing and coding, denial management, payment posting, and accounts receivable follow-up. Instead of a practice juggling several vendors or stretching in-house staff across each of these tasks, Capline brings it all under one roof.

"Administrative costs eat into a practice's margins in ways owners don't always see until they add it all up," said Abhinav Rastogi, founder and CEO of Capline Healthcare Management. "By combining experienced billing specialists with AI-assisted workflows, we're helping providers spend less time managing claims and more time focusing on patient care while improving financial performance."

The reimbursement side of the equation matters just as much as the cost savings. A claim that sits unresolved for weeks is money a practice has already earned but can't use yet. Capline says its AI-assisted claim scrubbing technology identifies coding errors before submission, while its structured follow-up process helps resolve denied claims more quickly, allowing practices to receive reimbursements sooner.

That speed lines up with results the company has previously reported. Capline says it maintains a 96% first-pass claim acceptance rate across the practices it supports, along with a denial resolution turnaround that averages three business days. Practices that move their billing to Capline's model have also reported measurable improvements in accounts receivable aging within the first two quarters of working together.

Industry data reflects the same challenges Capline sees among its clients. According to the American Medical Association, the share of physicians in private practice dropped from 60.1% in 2012 to 42.2% in 2024, a shift often tied to the growing administrative burden of running a practice without the backing of a large health system. On the claims side, the Medical Group Management Association reports that the average cost to rework a single denied claim is $25.20, a number that adds up quickly for a practice handling hundreds of claims a month.

"Every hour a biller spends reworking a denial or chasing an eligibility issue is an hour that could go toward something that actually grows the practice," Mr. Rastogi added. "Our job is to take that weight off, cut what a practice is spending on the back end, and get money in the door faster."

Capline currently supports more than 1,300 independent medical practices across the United States, representing a wide range of specialties, including family medicine, internal medicine, behavioral health, cardiology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, pain management, and urgent care. The company is backed by a team of more than 450 billing and RCM specialists, holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, and follows HIPAA-compliant practices to safeguard patient data throughout the revenue cycle.

Capline plans to keep expanding its AI-driven analytics and its specialized billing teams through 2027, with a continued focus on driving down administrative costs and shortening reimbursement timelines for practices of every size and specialty.

About Capline Healthcare Management

Capline Healthcare Management is a Houston-based healthcare management company founded in 2016. The company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and maintains HIPAA-compliant practices to protect the confidentiality and privacy of sensitive healthcare data. Capline provides end-to-end revenue cycle management and related back-office support services to independent medical practices across the United States, including medical billing, coding, denial management, accounts receivable follow-up, eligibility verification, and provider credentialing.

To learn more about Capline's revenue cycle services, visit https://www.caplinehealthcaremanagement.com/

SOURCE Capline Services