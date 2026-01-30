Outsports announces record-breaking number of LGBTQ+ athletes at 2026 Milan Winter Olympics

Sixfold increase in twelve years as athletes voice desire to be their authentic selves

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There will be at least 41 out gay, lesbian, bi, and queer athletes competing at the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics, starting Feb. 6, a record for the Winter Games, according to Outsports, the leading LGBTQ+ digital media brand covering the intersection of sports and culture.

This year's team LGBTQ total includes eight American athletes, about 3 percent of Team USA, with seven women and one man (speedskater Conor McDermott-Mostowy). Amber Glenn, a top American contender for a figure skating medal, will be the first openly LGBTQ athlete to compete in Olympic figure skating.

Outsports will be chronicling Team LGBTQ at the 2026 Milan Winter Games starting January 29. Follow their groundbreaking coverage here.

"These numbers are a testament to the courage of so many athletes, and a reflection of a major shift in acceptance in sports. As we say at Outsports, Courage Is Contagious," said Cyd Zeigler, along with Jim Buzinski a co-founder of Outsports, a Q.Digital brand.

The number of out athletes continues a trend at the Olympics, both Winter and Summer. There were 36 out Olympians at the 2022 Winter Games, 15 in 2018, and seven in 2014, which means there has been a sixfold increase in 12 years. The 2024 Paris Summer Games also saw a record, with 199 openly queer athletes competing.

