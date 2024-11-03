Outstanding Achievement in Writing Recognized: Professor of Law and Dean Emeritus of Ave Maria School of Law, Eugene Milhizer Named a Gold Medal Winner in Royal Palm Literary Awards 2024

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida literary world is abuzz with excitement as Professor Milhizer, a talented and accomplished writer, was announced as a winner in the esteemed Royal Palm Literary Awards (RPLA). Hosted annually by the Florida Writers Association (FWA), RPLA is a highly regarded writing competition that celebrates excellence in writing across more than 20 genre categories for adults and 5 for youth. This recognition is a testament to Milhizer's exceptional work and dedication to his craft.

The Royal Palm Literary Awards stand as a pinnacle of achievement in the writing community, offering a platform for writers to showcase their literary works and gain valuable recognition. The competition is exclusive to members of the Florida Writers Association, a vibrant community of writers and other industry professionals committed to fostering literary excellence and camaraderie.

With a rigorous judging process, RPLA provides all entrants with constructive and insightful written assessments, fostering growth and development within the writing community. Winners, like Milhizer, represent the best of the best, demonstrating an exceptional level of creativity, storytelling, and craft.

Milhizer's work, Searching for Lilly, was an entry in the Published-Mystery/Crime Category and was awarded gold from judges amongst several other prestigious and esteemed writers. His novel was also a runner-up for best published book across all genres. This accomplishment is especially noteworthy, as Searching for Lilly was Milhizer's first novel.

As the literary world applauds this outstanding achievement, Professor Milhizer remains an inspiration to fellow writers, embodying the spirit of excellence in storytelling. The Royal Palm Literary Awards, now in their 22nd year, continue to shine a spotlight on the very best in the world of literature, and Milhizer's victory exemplifies the pinnacle of this art form.

For more information about the Royal Palm Literary Awards and the Florida Writers Association, please visit floridawriters.org.

SOURCE Ave Maria School of Law