Outstanding Authors In Federal Taxation For 2018 Recognized By Bloomberg Tax

ARLINGTON, Va., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax today announced the 2018 recipients for outstanding authorship in federal taxation and the Leonard L. Silverstein Award for Distinguished Service in Tax. Professor Karen B. Brown of George Washington University was this year's recipient of the Silverstein Award, named after the founder of the Tax Management Portfolios, for his longstanding contributions to the field of tax. The outstanding authors of the year were recognized: Kim Majure, James Atkinson, Barbara Rasch, Joshua Kaplan, and John DerOhanesian of KPMG and Ellen S. Brody, Elliot Pisem, Stuart J. Gross, Vivek Chandrasekhar and Josh Rabinovits of Roberts & Holland LLP.

Ellen S. Brody, Elliot Pisem, Stuart J. Gross, Vivek Chandrasekhar, and Josh Rabinovits received the Federal Tax Portfolio Authors of the Year award for their work on the Tax Management Portfolio 537: Qualified Business Income Deduction: Section 199A. The co-authors authored the Portfolio with a sense of urgency recognizing the great demand from Bloomberg Tax subscribers for guidance regarding this new Internal Revenue Code provision, presenting a very technical concept in understandable language with practical application.

Kim Majure, James Atkinson, Barbara Rasch, Joshua Kaplan, and John DerOhanesian were awarded the Contributors of the Year Award for their four-part series covering the fundamentals of the international provisions of the 2017 tax act. The authors wrote a series of detailed, practice-oriented articles that clearly explained some of the most complicated components of tax reform and they detailed how the new international provisions interact with domestic tax provisions.

"We are pleased to recognize this group of esteemed tax practitioners for their timely and insightful tax analysis and commentary, which helped our subscribers navigate some of the most complex changes in tax law," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, President of Bloomberg Tax. "These practitioners represent the best of the best from our global network of authors and contributors, who we rely on to provide practical, expert analysis on the full range of tax topics."

Silverstein Award recipient Karen B. Brown is a professor of law at George Washington University. She has spent her career researching and analyzing the complexity of federal and international taxation, focusing on the connection of income taxation to social justice norms and economic inequality. She has authored several Tax Management Portfolios and numerous article and books on taxation. Prior to her distinguished teaching career she was a Trial Attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice and an associate at Steptoe & Johnson.

"One of the beautiful things about a lifetime achievement award is that it doesn't just recognize the achievements of the recipient, but it most especially acknowledge the contributions of all those, like Mr. Leonard Silverstein, who have gone before to blaze a path for us to follow," said Brown. "The Leonard L. Silverstein Award for Distinguished Service in Tax is an enormous honor which I will always cherish. I am very proud to accept it and hope to continue to bring honor to Mr. Silverstein's legacy."

The awards were presented at Bloomberg Tax's reception on Thursday, May 9 at the American Bar Association Section on Taxation May Meeting in Washington, D.C. The authors' contributions are part of Bloomberg Tax, for which a free product trial is available at http://www.bna.com/taxandaccounting/.

About Bloomberg Tax

Bloomberg Tax provides comprehensive global research, news, and technology services enabling tax professionals to get the timely, accurate, and in-depth information they need to plan and comply with confidence. Our flagship Bloomberg Tax platform combines the proven expertise and perspectives of leading tax practitioners in our renowned Tax Management Portfolios™ with integrated news from the industry-leading Daily Tax Report®, authoritative analysis and insights, primary sources, and time-saving practice tools. For more information, visit https://bna.com/tax.

Bloomberg Tax technology solutions on our proprietary Advantage platform help professionals simplify complex tax and accounting processes to better control risk and maximize profitability. For more information, visit https://www.bloombergtaxtech.com/.

SOURCE Bloomberg Tax