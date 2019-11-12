Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Award Presented to Aqueduct Technologies, Inc.

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqueduct Technologies, Inc. announced today that is has been recognized by Cisco Systems, Inc. with the Outstanding Customer Satisfaction – U.S. East Regional Partner of the Year Award at the 2019 Cisco Partner Summit. Manak Ahluwalia, President and CEO of Aqueduct Technologies, Inc. accepted the award on behalf of the company.

For more information about Aqueduct Technologies, please visit www.aqueducttech.com.

The Outstanding Customer Satisfaction award recognizes Aqueduct for their customer retention rates, high renewal percentages, and direct customer feedback in Cisco's annual satisfaction survey.

"We're honored to receive yet another distinction from Cisco this year," said Michael Samoska, CTO of Aqueduct Technologies, Inc. "It's extremely rewarding to hear positive feedback from both Cisco and our customers as we continue to invest in services and programs that not only help customers in their digital transformation but enable us to provide them with exceptional service. It's clear that our 'customers for life' mentality shines throughout every aspect of the business."

One program aimed at providing more value to customers and enhancing their experiences is Aqueduct's Lifecycle Services which features their Customer Experience Journey model. This model provides a lifecycle view of capabilities to guarantee the successful deployment, operational management, and continual enhancement and adoption of solutions.

Aqueduct's Customer Advisory Board also plays a crucial role in driving customer satisfaction. This forum provides customers the opportunity to share their feedback with Aqueduct's leadership team and influence their solutions roadmap in alignment with their goals and business requirements.

Continuing their award-winning legacy, Aqueduct has received multiple accolades from Cisco from 2014 to 2019 that showcases their expertise, including the Lifecycle Partner of the Year and Execution Excellence Partner of the Year awards. The Cisco Partner Summit Theatre awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across the U.S. East region.

About Aqueduct Technologies, Inc.

Aqueduct Technologies is a New England based IT solutions provider completely vested in and devoted to the success of our customers. The combination of our industry experience, responsive local team, and executive commitment is so powerful and unique that we can confidently provide our customers the "Aqueduct 100% Services Guarantee."

About Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc. is an American multinational technology conglomerate headquartered in San Jose, California, that develops, manufactures, and sells networking hardware, telecommunications equipment, and other high-technology services and products.

SOURCE Aqueduct Technologies, Inc.

