Outstanding First Quarter Performance Garners Sales Award for L&B Direct

"We are thrilled to receive this award because it means we're accomplishing our goals and exceeding client expectations," said Goughneour. "It's especially exciting since we are a relatively new company, and I look forward to great things ahead as we grow."

L&B Direct works with the client to provide innovative direct marketing and sales solutions that bring increased market share, enhanced brand awareness, and loyal customers. The company is also committed to providing a team-oriented environment in which motivated individuals receive leadership training and development that prepares them to succeed based on their own merit.

About L&B Direct

L&B Direct is a direct sales and marketing company based in Lexington, Kentucky, that works with leading clients nationwide to increase market share. Dedicated to achieving excellence with high standards, the firm specializes in customer acquisition and retention. For more information, call 859-523-5030 or go to https://www.lbdirectlex.com/.

Contact: Rick Goughneour

859-523-5030

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outstanding-first-quarter-performance-garners-sales-award-for-lb-direct-300657753.html

SOURCE L&B Direct

