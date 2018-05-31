Outstanding First Quarter Performance Garners Sales Award for L&B Direct

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading marketing and sales company L&B Direct recently announced that their superb performance during Q1 of this year on behalf of a major telecommunications client earned the firm national sales accolades.
The firm, led by President Rick Goughneour, outperformed other eligible companies nationwide to win the quarterly Campaign Cup, a prestigious trophy given to the top office focused on the same campaign based on sales and quality metrics achieved.
"We are thrilled to receive this award because it means we're accomplishing our goals and exceeding client expectations," said Goughneour. "It's especially exciting since we are a relatively new company, and I look forward to great things ahead as we grow."
L&B Direct works with the client to provide innovative direct marketing and sales solutions that bring increased market share, enhanced brand awareness, and loyal customers. The company is also committed to providing a team-oriented environment in which motivated individuals receive leadership training and development that prepares them to succeed based on their own merit.
About L&B Direct
L&B Direct is a direct sales and marketing company based in Lexington, Kentucky, that works with leading clients nationwide to increase market share. Dedicated to achieving excellence with high standards, the firm specializes in customer acquisition and retention. For more information, call 859-523-5030 or go to https://www.lbdirectlex.com/.
