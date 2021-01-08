Outstanding Foods Closes $10M Series A Financing Round

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outstanding Foods, maker of PigOut® Pigless® Pork Rinds and TakeOut™ Meal-In-A-Bag™ Puffs, has raised $10 million in a Series A financing led by SternAegis Ventures. With this additional capital, Outstanding Foods will endeavor to expand both its retail footprint as well as its direct-to-consumer ("DTC") marketing efforts. Outstanding will also use the proceeds of this financing to bolster its research and development team led by cofounder Chef Dave Anderson in order to accelerate the development of new outstanding market-ready plant-based products. Notable strategic investors Kenneth Harris, former Chairman of the Board of Enjoy Life Foods, and Javier Valéz-Bautista, former CEO of Mission Foods and current CEO of El Dorado Foods, both invested in the financing.

With this Series A financing, Outstanding Foods shall continue to execute upon a plan of rapid retailer expansion both nationally and globally in support of its first product, PigOut® Pigless® Pork Rinds, and its most recent innovation, TakeOut™ Meal-In-A-Bag™ Puffs.

"We've experienced explosive growth in 2020 in both our DTC and retailer channels, and feedback on our Addictively Delicious™ and nutritious products has been outstandingly positive," said Bill Glaser, CEO and co-founder of Outstanding Foods. "This Series A financing will enable us to accelerate our mission of making it easier for anyone to eat healthier plant-based foods. Look for more Outstanding Foods tasty innovative products to come!"

"We are committed to supporting the Outstanding Foods team in its mission to develop a plant-based snack products global brand," said Cassel Shapiro, CFA, Partner, SternAegis Ventures. "Outstanding Foods is led by passionate serial entrepreneurs seeking to push the boundaries of what's possible with plant-based ingredients."

Outstanding Foods was cofounded by Bill Glaser and Chef Dave Anderson out of a shared, decades-long love for plant-based, delicious foods. With a desire to make plant-based eating Tasty as Hell™, Outstanding Foods creates snacks that everyone — from meat lovers to herbivores — can enjoy mindfully without sacrificing taste or texture. Outstanding Foods products are currently sold in retailers nationwide including locations at Walmart, Kroger, Whole Foods and southwest 7-11 locations.

ABOUT STERNAEGIS VENTURES

SternAegis Ventures partners with companies such as Outstanding Foods to bring great ideas to life. SternAegis seeks to identify 'the next big idea' and then endeavors to add value through capital formation and strategic advisory services. To learn more about SternAegis Ventures: www.sternaegis.com

ABOUT OUTSTANDING FOODS

Built on the burning desire to make better-for-you plant-based foods Addictively Delicious™, Outstanding Foods creates foods everyone can love without sacrificing taste and texture. Beginning with wholesome 100% plant-based ingredients, packed with protein and other health benefits, each product is skillfully prepared for superb taste and superior texture, and is free from gluten, soy, GMOs, trans fats, and cholesterol. The brand also gives back, partnering with non-profits that help improve the well-being of farm animals, the environment, and the health of the communities it serves. Its newest product TakeOut™ Meal-In-A-Bag™ Puffs and PigOut® Pigless® Pork Rinds are available direct-to-consumer at www.outstandingfoods.com and at retailers nationwide.

