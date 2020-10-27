Outstanding Foods® Launches Takeout™ Meal-In-A-Bag™ Puffs

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Outstanding Foods® launched its newest Addictively Delicious™ product TakeOut™ Meal-In-A-Bag™ Puffs, the easiest way to enjoy a snack or crush a meal. Packed with 21g of protein and 30% of your daily DVs (including Iron, Calcium, Vitamins B6, B12, D, E) per bag. TakeOut lets you enjoy a classic American snack without feeling guilty once you hit the bottom of the bag.

The better-for-you, plant-based startup built a massive following with its debut product PigOut® Pigless® Pork Rinds and gained investments from celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Rob Dyrdek, Emily Deschanel, Daniella Monet and many others.

From the master of making plant-based and better-for-you foods craveable for all, Outstanding Foods® co-founder Chef Dave Anderson, who led the creation of the Beyond Burger™, has packed the nutrition of a full meal (plus 20 Vitamin and Minerals) into TakeOut's 3oz bag. Never Waste Another Calorie™, TakeOut™ is convenient and satisfying for when you want a quick nutritious snack or when you don't have time for a meal. It's available in four Addictively Delicious™ flavors – Pizza Partay™, Hella Hot® , Chill Ranch™, and White Chedda™.

"Just about everyone has finished an entire bag of snacks and felt guilty because all they got were empty calories and a bomb of salt and fat", said Bill Glaser, co-founder and CEO. "With TakeOut™ Meal-In-A-Bag™ Puffs, for the first time ever, you won't feel guilty whether you're enjoying it as a great tasting snack or in place of a meal. We Take Out the bad stuff and Chef Dave adds in a proprietary blend of super nutrients. You get the benefits of a balanced meal with the convenience of grabbing TakeOut!"

A must-have for back-to-school, at-home virtual life, and those on-the-go to stay healthy and nourished as many juggle work, life, kids, and are spread thin, TakeOut™ Meal-in-A-Bag™ Puffs pack:

Vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, B6, B12, C, D, E, and K

Calcium, Iron, and Zinc

Copper, Selenium, and Iodine

21g of Protein per Bag

Retailing at $3.99 per 3oz bag, TakeOut is an easy, affordable way to get the benefits of a balanced meal with the convenience of grabbing TakeOut! Certified Gluten Free, Certified Plant Based, Kosher, Vegan, and Free of: GMOs, Trans-Fats, Nuts, and Soy, all four flavors can be purchased exclusively online at www.outstandingfoods.com. Get social on Instagram @outstandingfoods

ABOUT OUTSTANDING FOODS ®

Built on the burning desire to make better-for-you plant-based foods Addictively Delicious™, Outstanding Foods® creates foods everyone can love without sacrificing taste and texture. Beginning with wholesome 100% plant-based ingredients, packed with protein and other health benefits, each product is skillfully prepared for superb taste and superior texture, and is free from gluten, soy, GMOs, trans fats, and cholesterol. The brand also gives back, partnering with non-profits that help improve the well-being of farm animals, the environment, and the health of the communities it serves. Its newest product TakeOut™ Meal-In-A-Bag™ Puffs and everyone's current favorite PigOut® Pigless® Pork Rinds are available direct-to-consumer at www.outstandingfoods.com and retailers nationwide.

Contact: Johanna Albertsson, Krupa Consulting

3233630519

[email protected]

SOURCE Outstanding Foods