Outstanding Foods® Partners with JaVale McGee's JUGLIFE for Charitable Challenge

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Outstanding Foods® announced the #HellaHotChallenge, a charitable social media challenge, in partnership with Denver Nuggets star, JaVale McGee and his organization JUGLIFE . JUGLIFE provides clean water to children in need and teaches the value of healthy living. Outstanding Foods will match the first $10,000 in donations to JUGLIFE as part of the challenge.

McGee is an investor in the better-for-you, plant-based start up, and is extending his role beyond snacking to manifest change in the clean water space. In McGee's challenge video downing the brand's notoriously spicy "Hella Hot" Outstanding Puffs, he nominated superstar friends Diplo , Becky G , and Swae Lee to join in to raise funds. Together, with additional celebrity and investor challengers, participant follower totals soar over 200 million.

"From day one, Outstanding Foods has been a great partner in our collective mission to provide a more outstanding life to those who need it most," said McGee. "Together with our team at JUGLIFE, we're confident the #HellaHotChallenge will help us make a significant impact in our quest to provide education and clean water.

The #HellaHotChallenge will raise awareness through social media videos and nominations to encourage donations to the JUGLIFE charity, who hopes to provide a more outstanding life to individuals and families in need. Every challenge participant is asked to scarf down as many Hella Hot Outstanding Puffs as possible in only 30 seconds. If your face cracks, and cannot stand the heat, you get splashed with water and have to donate to the cause, as well as nominate 3+ friends to do the challenge and donate. For more information on the challenge, watch McGee demonstrate in his video here.

"At Outstanding Foods, we're passionate about providing a more outstanding version of the foods that everyone loves," said CEO and cofounder, Bill Glaser. "We hope to provide a more delicious, sustainable and, of course, plant-based version that's easily accessible. Partnering with JaVale and JUGLIFE extends our mission into making lives more Outstanding through clean water."

Retailing at $3.99 per 3oz bag, Outstanding Puffs allow you to enjoy guilt-free snacks with benefits. Outstanding Puffs are addictively delicious while being a good source of iron, calcium, zinc, vitamins B12, D, E, B6 and A! Certified gluten free, certified plant based, kosher, vegan, and free of: GMOs, trans-fats, nuts, and soy, all Outstanding Puffs flavors can be purchased online at ( www.outstandingfoods.com ) and at select retailers. Get social on Instagram @outstandingfoods.

ABOUT OUTSTANDING FOODS

Outstanding Foods, a leading-edge, plant-based food company, creates Addictively Delicious™ plant-based foods packed with protein, nutrition, and functional ingredients. They started with innovating in the better-for-you snack category, creating two blockbuster products: PigOut Pigless Pork Rinds and Outstanding Puffs™. These protein packed offerings are free of GMOs, soy, trans fats, and cholesterol. From breakfast to dinner and every snack in between, Outstanding has set out to offer Millennials and Gen Z meat and dairy free options without compromise. Join in their movement to make the world a more Outstanding place! Available direct-to-consumer at www.outstandingfoods.com and retailers nationwide.

ABOUT THE #JUGLIFE FOUNDATION

JUGLIFE Foundation was Co-Founded by NBA star JaVale McGee, and Kez Reed. The #JUGLIFE Foundation consists of educators and concerned citizens who believe in the importance of healthy living. We encourage children to drink more water instead of soft drinks, teach children the value of being active, exercising and eating healthy. The foundation puts an emphasis on teaching children innovative ways to save water and build water wells. Through the efforts of JUGLIFE, our first water well was built in Matugga, Uganda to provide clean water to a school with over 500 children. The goal of the foundation is to increase awareness and educate society on the importance of drinking water on a daily basis for healthy living. For more information, please visit http://www.juglifewater.com .

