Outstanding Growth: Search Discovery Makes Inc. 5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

"This is an incredible achievement on the part of our team," remarks Search Discovery President Mike Gustafson. "To be on the list four years in a row is a testament to our team's commitment and dedication to our customers. We are driving business impact and building our clients' capacity on every engagement, so our clients are thriving and growing. That's why we're seeing our own growth."



Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 and an interactive database can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."



Earlier this year, Inc. Magazine also recognized Search Discovery on its annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020—leading companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

About Search Discovery

Search Discovery is a data transformation company. We believe great things happen when companies use their data with purpose to drive measurable business impact.

Our services and solutions activate Fortune 5000 companies' data through clear, executable strategies that achieve desired business outcomes. We assist clients at every stage of data transformation, including strategy, implementation, optimization, and organizational change management.

We deliver efficient operations, deeper insights, and improved decision-making across marketing, sales, finance, operations, and human resources.

About Inc. and List's Methodology

Inc. reaches more than 50 million people each month across websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019.

