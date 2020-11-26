Outstanding Korean Products Introduced on TradeKorea Webpage - Food & Beverage

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea International Trade Association (KITA) and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) announced that they have prepared an online exhibition of outstanding Made-In-Korea products on Tradekorea.com. This online platform is reaching out to outstanding Korean sellers to vitalize the economy that has gone down due to COVID-19.

Visitors can click on the desired products to see more information about the products and make inquiries to the sellers directly with just a click of a button.

The products have been divided into six categories, Electronics & IoT, Health & Medical, Industrial Materials, Beauty and Fashion, Food & Beverages, and Home & Living. Popular products displayed on the Tradekorea.com website are LED gadgets, AI-applied products, beauty aids, masks, industrial tools and equipment, cosmetics, skincare products, snacks, teas, and home products.

Some of the attention-grabbing products from Tradekorea.com are as follows.

PURE-EAT Organic Poprice Snack

The company PURE-EAT produces healthy snacks made with organic ingredients. Snacks are produced in a hygienic processing facility certified by HACCP and go under a pure manufacturing process to keep and preserve most of the vital minerals. The snacks do not include any additives; they are free from flour, preservatives, leavening agents, pH adjusting agents, and artificial colors.

The snack is soft, made in various sizes and shapes, and various flavors are available. It is an honest and pure product where parents feel safe to feed their infants, toddler, and children.

Beverage KOMBUCHA

Kombucha is fermented by mixing yeast and sugarcane into premium black and red tea. I'm Alive Kombucha is a healthy drink that contains numerous ingredients for health. Organic fruit extract makes I'm Alive Kombucha a naturally delicious drink that would definitely not get tired. Through the finest blending technology, the company was able to optimize the sugars and acidity to craft a smooth and delicious taste. Also, I'm Alive Kombucha is distributed through the most evolved/advanced food market in Korea, and it only uses the most premium ingredients such as the Osulluck tea leaves which are the most well-known tea brand in Korea.

There are a total of four different flavors for I'm Alive Kombucha; Original, Pomegranate, Ginger Lemon, and Apple Berry. Toxic elements are removed during the fermentation of the kombucha, which can calm down the sensitive skin and can be used without stickiness by using a natural oil.

More interesting items can be found in different categories on the product page. With new outstanding products made with advanced technology rolling in continuously, KITA and MSS are expecting to see more traffic inflow to the website and hopes that they lead to sales of the products, thus helping the Korean companies to find new sales channels in the overseas market.

https://youtu.be/4tKVgaEof5Q

