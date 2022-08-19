Outstanding Organizations awarded by Frost and Sullivan Institute for Enlightened Growth Leadership

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan Institute's Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition recognizes corporates committed to moving the world in the right direction not only through their products and services, but more importantly through their initiatives toward sustainability. Representing around 1% of all global Companies, the recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Recognition are making noteworthy strides toward 'Innovating to Zero'.

With performance indicators such as growth excellence, innovation to zero on key global priorities, customer value chain, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best.

"The Enlightened Growth Leadership award was introduced by the Frost and Sullivan Institute to appreciate exemplary organizations that make a difference. We at the institute believe that the award will not only highlight the best-in-class but also inspire others to become a part of the solution to some of the challenges facing the planet today." said Aroop Zutshi, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist recipients. Our Global think tank does a detailed review of all perspectives on where and how companies can improve our global economy and improve the future of the planet. With performance indicators such as growth excellence, innovation to zero on key global priorities, customer value chain, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. As we did last year, we will recognize and celebrate the 2022 recipients at our Virtual Awards Banquet in November.

Recipients:

Abbott

AbbVie Inc.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

American Woodmark Corporation

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amphenol Corporation

ANSYS, Inc

Antero Resources Corporation

Apple Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

Arista Networks, Inc.

Atkore Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

The AZEK Company Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Bird Construction Inc.

BorgWarner Inc

Broadcom Inc.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Canadian Solar Inc.

Catalent Inc.

Ceridian

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

