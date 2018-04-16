Outstanding Performance Earns Orion Acquisition Top Sales Honors

Led by President Marcus Giesbrecht, Orion Acquisition outperformed other offices throughout the country working on the same program to earn the Campaign Cup, a quarterly sales trophy given to the office based on measurements of sales and quality statistics.

Giesbrecht praised his team's achievements of top marks in both quality and service, saying, "Winning this award for another quarter is a wonderful testament to our team's commitment and ability to consistently achieve great results for the client, and we will continue in the tradition of excellence we've established."

Orion Acquisition partners with leading clients across multiple industries to deliver sales and marketing solutions that work. With a focus on face-to-face customer acquisition, the firm helps the client increase brand awareness, market share, and customer loyalty.

Promoting a culture that emphasizes leadership, integrity, a student mentality, and a strong work ethic is key to success at Orion Acquisition. To that end, the company offers team members an array of opportunities to grow personally and succeed professionally in a merit-based atmosphere.

About Orion Acquisition

Based in Saskatoon, Orion Acquisition is a leading professional outsourced sales firm specializing in direct marketing and sales solutions. The highly trained team at Orion Acquisition works with respected companies in the energy, telecommunications, office supply, and merchant processing industries to acquire and retain customers, thereby increase the client's brand awareness and reach. For more information, call 306-979-5887 or go to www.orionacquisition.com.

