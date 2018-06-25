Outstanding Quality Photo Books Made Easier Than Ever With Canon's New hdAlbum EZ v2.0 Software

The imaging experts at Canon have completely redesigned the hdAlbum EZ app with the v2.0 update for a virtually seamless customer experience, allowing users to navigate the mobile interface with ease and convenience. The redesigned software creates attractive layouts for the user, creating beautiful photo books using 20 to 50 of their favorite images. It can also be linked to Facebook, Instagram and Verizon Cloud accounts.

"Canon is committed to offering time-saving solutions and creating intuitive platforms for imaging creation," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and COO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "The newly redesigned hdAlbum EZ v2.0 software provides a streamlined user experience for consumers to capture and share their memories with friends and families while leveraging the high-quality printing capabilities Canon is known for delivering."

Starting at $14.99, Canon photo books take less than a week (approx. 3-5 business days) for production. Canon hdAlbums are ideal gifts or keepsakes for life's biggest moments such as graduations, family vacations, newborns, engagements, weddings and more – you can learn more about the photo books and the redesigned app by visiting: https://shop.usa.canon.com/shop/en/catalog/canon-professional-prints-and-photo-books/hdalbumez-custom-photo-books

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 https://gigaom.com/2015/01/23/personal-photos-videos-user-generated-content-statistics/

2 EAGiAL: Engine for Automatic photo-imaGing Analysis & Layout

3 Compatible mobile devices include: iOS 9.0 to 11.2 and Android 4.1 to 8.1

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outstanding-quality-photo-books-made-easier-than-ever-with-canons-new-hdalbum-ez-v2-0-software-300671499.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

