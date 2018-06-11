Outten & Golden Announces Six New Attorneys Have Joined the Firm

NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Outten & Golden LLP, a preeminent employee rights law firm, is pleased to announce the addition of six new associates to its growing practice of representing employees in all areas of employment law. That practice includes representing executives and partners with employment and partnership agreements; coaching clients with employment problems and disputes; negotiating and litigating claims of discrimination, retaliation, and breach of contract; advising and representing whistleblowers; and prosecuting class and collective actions involving discrimination, wage-and-hour, and WARN Act claims.

New York Office



SABINE JEAN is a 2017 graduate of UCLA School of Law. She received her B.A. from Smith College in 2011, and her M.S. in TESOL from Fordham Graduate School of Education in 2013. Ms. Jean is also the Public Interest Fellow at Outten & Golden. Before joining the firm in 2018, Ms. Jean also worked on civil rights and international human rights matters as a summer law clerk at Schonbrun Seplow Harris & Hoffman, LLP and on employment and civil rights matters as a California Employment Lawyers Association summer law clerk at Hadsell Stormer & Renick, LLP. She is a member of the firm's Individual Practice Area, Class Practice Area, and co-chairs the Firm's Public Interest Committee. Ms. Jean is admitted to practice in New York.

LAUREN B. MCGLOTHLIN is a 2014 graduate of Boston College Law School. She received her B.A. from the University of Michigan in 2011. Before joining the firm in 2018, Ms. McGlothlin worked in-house at the statewide teachers' union New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) and then as an associate at the law firm Spivak Lipton LLP, where she represented labor unions and employees in individual and collective actions. She is a member of the firm's Individual Practice Area. Ms. McGlothlin is admitted to practice in New York and Illinois, the U.S. District Courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, and the U.S. District Courts for the Northern and Central Districts of Illinois.

FAHREEN S. VELJI is a 2017 graduate of Case Western Reserve School of Law. She received her B.A. from the University of Waterloo in 2011. During law school, Ms. Velji worked for an Ohio labor & employment law firm representing individuals in a variety of employment related matters, including employment discrimination and exit agreements. In addition, she worked as a Certified Legal Intern for the Milton A. Kramer Law Clinic advising entities on a full range of business law issues, including compliance with employment laws. She is a member of the firm's Individual Practice Area. Ms. Velji is admitted to practice in New York.

SHANE YOUNG is a 2016 graduate of the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. He received his B.A., magna cum laude from the University of California, Merced in 2010. Before joining the firm in 2018, Mr. Young was a Fellow at the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), the labor union for NBA players. While at the NBPA, Mr. Young drafted and negotiated contracts with league licensees and represented players appealing disciplinary action imposed by the NBA. He is a member of the firm's Individual Practice Area. Mr. Young is admitted to practice in California and is pending admission in New York.

Washington, DC Office

MIKAEL ROJAS is a 2015 graduate of Stanford Law School. He received his B.A. from Washington State University in 2011. Before joining the firm in 2018, Mikael served as a law clerk to the Hon. Fernando M. Olguin, United States District Court Judge for the Central District of California, and as the Civil Rights Litigation Fellow at Relman Dane & Colfax PLLC in Washington, D.C. He is a member of the firm's Individual Practice Area. Mr. Rojas is admitted to practice in California and is pending admission in the District of Columbia.

LAURA IRIS MATTES is a 2015 graduate of University of California, Berkeley School of Law. She received her B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley. Before joining the firm, Ms. Mattes clerked for the Honorable William Orrick III in the Northern District of California. She is a member of the firm's Class Practice Area. Ms. Mattes is admitted to practice in California.

"We are very pleased to be joined by these six talented associates," said Wayne N. Outten, the firm's managing partner. "The experience and capabilities of these attorneys will contribute to the firm's ability to advocate effectively for the rights of employees in individual contractual matters, in individual claims and cases, and in class and collective actions."

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, commissions, and stock/ option agreements); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sexual Harassment & Sex Discrimination, Family Responsibilities & Disabilities Discrimination, Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden has offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

