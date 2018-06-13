Outten & Golden LLP: 22 Attorneys Recognized by 'The Legal 500'

Twenty-two Outten & Golden lawyers are recommended in the 2018 guide in the labor and employment practice area. They are: Sally J. Abrahamson, Rachel Bien, Katherine Blostein, Molly Brooks, Gregory S. Chiarello, Lori L. Deem, Cara E. Greene, Adam T. Klein, Wendi S. Lazar, David Lopez, Tammy Marzigliano, Ossai Miazad, Laurence S. Moy, Kathleen Peratis, Melissa E. Pierre-Louis, Wayne N. Outten, Peter Romer-Friedman, Jahan C. Sagafi, Melissa Lardo Stewart, Darnley D. Stewart, Justin M. Swartz, and Juno Turner.

Adam T. Klein, the firm's deputy managing partner, also is listed in The Legal 500's elite "leading lawyers" list in the labor and employment practice area, including disputes such as collective actions. Molly Brooks and Ossai Miazad are listed in the publication's "next generation lawyers," a guide to up-and-coming lawyers nationwide.

Outten & Golden Managing Partner Wayne N. Outten said, "We appreciate The Legal 500's recognition of our firm. Our attorneys and staff are proud to have built the largest firm in the nation focused exclusively on representing employees. This recognition by The Legal 500 also reflects our clients' successes around the nation."

About Outten & Golden LLP

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, commissions, and stock/ option agreements); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sexual Harassment & Sex Discrimination, Family Responsibilities & Disabilities Discrimination, Lesbian Gay Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

About the Legal 500 Series

The Legal 500 Series is widely acknowledged as the world's largest legal referral guide. More than 300,000 corporate counsel have been surveyed and interviewed globally in the past 12 months. The Legal 500 is an independent guide, and firms and individuals are recommended purely on merit. The Legal 500 Series' analysis of law firm capabilities extends to 107 jurisdictions worldwide. The website www.legal500.com has four million unique individual users each year, including 2.5 million corporate counsel.

