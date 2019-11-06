Outten & Golden LLP and Its Attorneys Among Best Lawyers and Best Law Firms for 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys from Outten & Golden LLP – known for representing employees, executives, and partners in employment litigation and transactional matters – once again appear at the top of the annual Best Lawyers® and Best Law Firms rankings for 2020.

The U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" rankings are determined by a rigorous selection process that includes client and lawyer evaluations, law firm information, and peer reviews from leading attorneys. Tier 1 rankings signify the highest recognition at the national and metropolitan levels, and this year Outten & Golden earned top honors in multiple categories:

National Tier 1: Litigation – Labor & Employment

Metropolitan Tier 1: Employment Law – Individuals ( New York City )

) Metropolitan Tier 1: Litigation – Labor & Employment ( New York City )

) Metropolitan Tier 1: Litigation – Labor & Employment ( San Francisco )

) Metropolitan Tier 1: Employment Law – Individuals ( Washington, D.C. ).

The firm was also honored in various Tier 3 categories:

National Tier 3: Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs

Metropolitan Tier 3: Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs ( New York City )

) Metropolitan Tier 3: Civil Rights Law and Litigation – Labor & Employment ( Washington, D.C. )

Best Lawyers® relies exclusively on a peer review methodology to select professionals for its annual edition of top attorneys. For 2020, fourteen Outten & Golden attorneys received individual recognition:

"Because our peers drive these awards, the Best Lawyers and Best Law Firms accolades are especially gratifying," said Adam T. Klein, Outten & Golden's managing partner. "These honors acknowledge the hard work and commitment we give to all of our clients and their causes."

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, commissions, and stock/ option agreements); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sexual Harassment & Sex Discrimination, Family Responsibilities & Disabilities Discrimination, Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender & Queer Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden has offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

