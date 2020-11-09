Outten & Golden LLP and its Attorneys Named Among the Highest Ranks in the 2021 Editions of Best Lawyers and Best Law Firms

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outten & Golden LLP – the premier law firm representing employees, executives, and partners in employment litigation, transactional matters, and class actions – has again been named to the annual editions of Best Lawyers® and Best Law Firms.

Firms named to the U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" 2021 rankings were determined by a rigorous selection process that included client and lawyer evaluations, law firm information, and peer reviews from leading attorneys. Tier 1 recognition signifies the highest ranking at the national and metropolitan levels, and this year Outten & Golden earned top honors in multiple Best Law Firms categories:

National Tier 1: Litigation – Labor & Employment

Metropolitan Tier 1: Employment Law – Individuals ( New York City )

) Metropolitan Tier 1: Litigation – Labor & Employment ( New York City )

) Metropolitan Tier 1: Litigation – Labor & Employment ( San Francisco )

) Metropolitan Tier 1: Employment Law – Individuals ( Washington, D.C. )

) Metropolitan Tier 1: Litigation – Labor & Employment ( Washington, D.C. )

Outten & Golden was also honored in various Tier 2 and Tier 3 Best Law Firm categories:

National Tier 2: Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs

Metropolitan Tier 3: Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs ( New York City )

) Metropolitan Tier 3: Civil Rights Law – Labor & Employment ( Washington, D.C. )

Best Lawyers employs a proprietary peer review process to select professionals for its annual list of top attorneys. Nineteen of our attorneys have been included in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America in three categories – Best Lawyers, "Lawyer of the Year," and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

"We are delighted to maintain and improve our national and metropolitan firm rankings and once again see our exceptional lawyers among the finest in the country," said Adam T. Klein, Outten & Golden's managing partner and the 2012 Best Lawyers "Lawyer of the Year" for Labor and Employment Litigation in New York City. "These honors reflect our dedication and commitment to our clients and the legal profession."

For 2021, the following Outten & Golden attorneys earned individual Best Lawyers recognition:

Additionally, four Outten & Golden attorneys have been named to the inaugural edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, which recognizes extraordinary attorneys who have been in private practice for less than ten years. They are:

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, equity agreements, and partnership interests); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sexual Harassment & Sex Discrimination, Family Responsibilities & Disabilities Discrimination, Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender & Queer Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden has offices in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

For media inquiries, contact Managing Partner Adam T. Klein at (212) 245-1000.

