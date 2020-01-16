Outten & Golden LLP and Raisner Roupinian LLP Announce Firm Dedicated to WARN Act Practice

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outten & Golden LLP and Raisner Roupinian LLP announced that Jack A. Raisner and René S. Roupinian have launched a new firm, Raisner Roupinian LLP, dedicated to representing employees who lose their jobs without proper notice in violation of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. The two firms may collaborate on future partnership opportunities. These changes will also allow Outten & Golden, one of the country's premier employment firms, to reallocate and commit greater resources to its strategic areas of focus and continue to expand its presence nationwide.

"Victims of shutdowns and mass layoff require counsel who can extract value from companies that are bankrupt or distressed," said Ms. Roupinian. "That takes some extra tenacity, plus a passion for problem-solving that proved vital in growing a nationally-recognized WARN Act practice since the onset of the Great Recession." According to Raisner, "Outten & Golden has been an exponent and exemplar of those key lawyering traits over my past 21 years with the firm. Raisner Roupinian gives us the exciting opportunity to expand our WARN practice and continue to deliver excellent service and results for clients."

"René and Jack have done a stellar job building the WARN group at Outten & Golden and we wish them success in their new endeavor," said Outten & Golden Managing Partner Adam T. Klein. "Their departure offers Outten & Golden an opportunity to further focus on and invest its resources in its core employment practice areas, the class action practice group and individual practice area, representing executives and managers in high-stakes litigation and employment, compensation, and separation negotiations."

Raisner and Roupinian led the landmark U.S. Supreme Court victory on behalf of 1,800 terminated truck drivers in Czyzewski v. Jevic Holding Corp. As a result, they were recognized by Law360 as Bankruptcy Practice Group of the Year. Ms. Roupinian has litigated WARN cases for over 15 years and is a frequent lecturer on the WARN Act and testified in front of the U.S. Senate's Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee in 2008 on the 20th anniversary of the Act's enactment. Mr. Raisner has represented individuals and classes in a wide range of claims and has argued WARN Act cases successfully in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second, Third and Fifth Circuits. He has worked on national WARN reform legislation and testified before state legislatures in support of WARN Act and severance pay bills.

About Outten & Golden

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, commissions, and stock/ option agreements); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, and retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sex Discrimination & Sexual Harassment, Family Responsibilities & Disabilities Discrimination, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden has offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

Raisner Roupinian has offices in Manhattan, and can be reached at warnlawyers.com.

