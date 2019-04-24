Outten & Golden LLP Celebrates LeGaL, the LGBT Bar Association of New York During 10th Annual Public Interest Awards Ceremony

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 14, 2019, Outten & Golden LLP's New York office hosted an award ceremony as part of the firm's Tenth Annual Public Interest Award program.

Outten & Golden typically honors one organization each year that is engaged in cutting-edge grassroots activities to protect and enforce the rights of workers, particularly low-wage workers. Each award consists of $20,000, with an initial check of $10,000 and $2,500 each year for the following four years.

LeGaL is dedicated to advancing the legal rights of LGBTQ New Yorkers through litigation, advocacy and education. Through their free legal clinics and hotline, LeGaL connects individuals with attorneys and organizations that can offer them free or low-cost services, or LeGaL takes on representation itself. LeGaL also continues to fight to pass legislation to protect LGBTQ New Yorkers. To learn more, please visit https://www.lgbtbarny.org/.

"The firm is pleased to support the LGBT Bar Association of New York, and to recognize their distinctive contributions to protecting civil rights," said managing partner Adam T. Klein.

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, commissions, and stock/ option agreements); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sexual Harassment & Sex Discrimination, Family Responsibilities & Disabilities Discrimination, Lesbian Gay Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden has offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

