Outten & Golden LLP Is Again the Sole Employee-Side Firm Among Law360 "Employment Practice Group of the Year" Winners

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year in a row, Law360 has selected Outten & Golden LLP as an "Employment Practice Group of the Year," and the only firm dedicated to representing employees ever included on the list.

"In a year often called unprecedented, this truly is an unprecedented accomplishment," said Adam T. Klein, Outten & Golden's managing partner. "Despite a raging pandemic, office and court shutdowns, and social and political upheaval, we continued to provide unparalleled service to our clients. Against that backdrop, our 'Practice Group of the Year' honor is that much more gratifying."

From three offices in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., Outten & Golden's lawyers protect and pursue employees' rights in courts, government agencies, and arbitration tribunals across the U.S. One of the most honored firms of its kind, the firm is revered for representing workers who fall victim to sexual assault, harassment, discrimination, whistleblower retaliation, and other adverse actions. Attorneys also counsel professionals and executives in contract and severance negotiations, partnership and equity arrangements, expatriate matters, and a wide variety of other employment situations.

The firm's class and collective actions practice are equally well known. The practice group has scored victories for groups of employees wrongfully denied wages and overtime, workers unlawfully terminated in violation of the WARN Act, and job candidates subjected to illegal background and credit history checks.

Law360 spotlighted a number of Outten & Golden cases in which the firm achieved newsworthy outcomes in 2020 including:

A Florida federal court decision denying Procter & Gamble's motion for summary judgment and in so doing determining that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients are protected from intentional discrimination under Section 1981.





federal court decision denying Procter & Gamble's motion for summary judgment and in so doing determining that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients are protected from intentional discrimination under Section 1981. An appellate win for a U.S. Department of Justice employee repeatedly passed over for a promotion due to alleged age and gender discrimination.

Deputy Managing Partner Laurence Moy, responding to the recognition, said, "You need highly talented and motivated people to prosecute those cases. And we've been able to attract and develop a terrific team of attorneys, paralegals, and staff. All of the people who work here are fully committed to our clients and to the goals and values of the firm, and that is our winning strategy."

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, equity agreements, and partnership interests); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sexual Harassment & Sex Discrimination, Family Responsibilities & Disability Discrimination, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender & Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden has offices in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

For media inquiries, please contact Managing Partner Adam T. Klein at (212) 245-1000 or [email protected].

Website: www.outtengolden.com

SOURCE Outten & Golden LLP

Related Links

https://www.outtengolden.com/

