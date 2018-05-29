Outten & Golden LLP Moves to Expanded San Francisco Office

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Outten & Golden is delighted to announce that its San Francisco office has moved to larger space. The firm now has a 17-office suite on the 12th floor of One California Street, the US Bank building.

Wayne N. Outten, Founder and Managing Partner, said, "Since our founding in 1998, we have grown to more than 65 attorneys, making us the largest firm in the country focused exclusively on representing employees. Our San Francisco office has contributed substantially to this growth."

Jahan C. Sagafi, Partner in Charge of the San Francisco office, explained, "Over the past four and a half years, the San Francisco office has been fortunate to add our partner Jennifer Schwartz, who heads the individual practice, and a diverse team of outstanding associates in both the class action and individual practice areas."

In addition to its headquarters in New York, the firm also has offices in Washington, DC, and Chicago.

Representing individual employees and classes of employees, the firm and its attorneys are consistently rated as tops in the field by organizations such as SuperLawyers, Best Lawyers, Lawdragon, Martindale-Hubbell, and Chambers.

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, commissions, and stock/ option agreements); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sexual Harassment & Sex Discrimination, Family Responsibilities & Disabilities Discrimination, Lesbian Gay Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

