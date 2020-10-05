Outten & Golden LLP Named a Legal 500 Top-Tier Plaintiff Labor and Employment Firm for 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Legal 500 issued its 2020 list of distinguished U.S. law firms and practice teams, and Outten & Golden LLP appears once again in the top tier of the "Plaintiff Labor and Employment Disputes" category.

The Legal 500 referenced Outten & Golden's exceptional representation of "employees, executives and partners on the plaintiff side of a variety of disputes. Areas of expertise include acting in class actions, litigation and arbitration in harassment and discrimination, wage and overtime, and terminations related proceedings, among others."

Besides firm and practice group recognition, The Legal 500 salutes individual lawyers. This year, 13 lawyers across Outten & Golden's three offices were spotlighted for their representation of employees in employment disputes:

Special recognition was given to Cara Greene, named to the elite "Leading Lawyers" list for 2020, and to Molly Brooks and Ossai Miazad, recognized as "Next Generation Lawyers."

"We are proud to achieve the highest level once again," said Adam T. Klein, Outten & Golden's managing partner and a member of The Legal 500 Hall of Fame. "It is an honor to make the list repeatedly, but we have to earn that status year after year. We thank The Legal 500 and the many clients and colleagues who participated in the research process."

According to The Legal 500 website, the annual survey highlights law firm practices that provide the most cutting edge and innovative advice. Rankings are based on feedback from thousands of clients worldwide, firm submissions, interviews with leading private practice lawyers, and a team of researchers with unrivaled experience in the legal market.

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, equity agreements, and partnership interests); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sexual Harassment & Sex Discrimination, Family Responsibilities & Disability Discrimination, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender & Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden has offices in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

