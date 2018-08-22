Outten & Golden LLP: Sloane Levy is Named Firm's Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sloane Levy, an accomplished business leader, has joined Outten & Golden LLP as its first chief operating officer, the firm said today.

Outten & Golden Managing Partner Wayne N. Outten said, "Sloane Levy has an extraordinary depth of understanding of business, operations and legal issues. She joins us as we approach the firm's 20th year anniversary, during which time we have grown from an eight attorney firm to over 60 attorneys, four offices, and a global practice. We're thrilled to have her on our team as we build on our firm's existing strengths and continue to grow and evolve."

Ms. Levy – who manages Outten & Golden's expanding national operations and reports to the firm's executive committee – has extensive business and legal experience. She has managed a business unit and has overseen corporate strategy, human resources, business development, and marketing at various companies. She also served as general counsel at several corporations where she had provided legal, compliance, and regulatory oversight, including complex litigation.

Ms. Levy said, "Outten & Golden is a nationally respected, elite firm with some of the highly skilled advocates in the field of employment law. I look forward to helping lead the firm's new phase of innovation with strong operational support. The firm is very well positioned to strengthen and grow its market presence and serve clients throughout the U.S. and in international markets."

She previously was director of business development at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison in New York. Her corporate experience includes Affinion Group, Inc., where she was chief administrative officer of the company and president of a subsidiary. She previously served as its executive vice president and general counsel.

An honors graduate of the National Law Center at George Washington University, Ms. Levy also holds a B.A., in economics and government, from Clark University. She is admitted to the Bars of New York and Connecticut.

About Outten & Golden LLP

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, commissions, and stock/ option agreements); and advises professionals (including financial professionals, doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sexual Harassment & Sex Discrimination, Family Responsibilities & Disabilities Discrimination, Lesbian Gay Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

