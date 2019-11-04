Outten & Golden LLP Welcomes Six Attorneys to Its New York and Washington, DC Offices

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Outten & Golden LLP is pleased to announce the addition of six associates to the law firm's growing practice that includes representation of employees, executives, and partners in litigation and transactional matters. Five of the lawyers will join the firm's New York office, and the sixth joins the Washington, D.C., office.

Batool T. Banker (New York office) earned her J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law and received her B.B.A., magna cum laude, from The University of Texas at Austin. Before joining the firm, Ms. Banker worked with in-house counsel on employment-related transactional matters at the Center for Employment Opportunities in Manhattan.

Shira Z. Gelfand (New York office) is a graduate of Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and earned a B.A., cum laude, from Binghamton University. In law school, Ms. Gelfand was a Public Service Scholar, worked as a law clerk at Outten & Golden, interned at the New York State Office of the Attorney General in the Civil Rights Bureau, and participated in the New York City Law Department Labor and Employment Law Field Clinic.

Kendall N. Onyendu (New York office) holds a J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law, a B.A. from the University of Southern California, and an M.A. from Columbia University. Before Outten & Golden, Ms. Onyendu worked as the Georgetown Women's Law and Public Policy Fellow at the Washington Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs.

Shan R. Shah (Washington, D.C. office) earned a B.A. from the University of Maryland, College Park, and a J.D. from Temple University Beasley School of Law. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Shah represented private and public sector employees victimized by discrimination and whistleblowing retaliation in locations across the Mid-Atlantic region, including Washington, DC., Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Eliana J. Theodorou (New York office) is the Public Interest Fellow at Outten & Golden and a graduate of New York University School of Law, magna cum laude and Order of the Coif. She earned her B.A. with high honors from Wesleyan University, where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Ms. Theodorou most recently served as a law clerk to the Hon. Gabriel W. Gorenstein of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Allison L. Van Kampen (New York office) is a 2013 graduate of the University of Illinois College of Law, magna cum laude. She received her B.A. from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 2008 where she was Phi Beta Kappa. Before joining the firm in 2019, Ms. Van Kampen worked as an associate at Vladeck, Raskin & Clark, P.C.

"We continue to identify and attract top talent to Outten & Golden," said managing partner Adam T. Klein. "The arrival of these six up-and-coming lawyers strengthens our ranks and continues to ensure a bright future for the firm."

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, commissions, and stock/ option agreements); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sexual Harassment & Sex Discrimination, Family Responsibilities & Disabilities Discrimination, Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden has offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

