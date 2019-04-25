Outten & Golden LLP's D.C. Office to Co-Host Panel Addressing the Horizon for Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Civil Rights

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite recent advances in gay and lesbian rights, similar protections for transgender and gender nonconforming (TGNC) individuals either have not kept pace or do not exist, making the future uncertain within this community.

On May 9, 2019, Outten & Golden LLP and the National Trans Bar Association will host a conversation focusing on the horizon for trans civil rights. The event, to be held at Outten & Golden's D.C. office, features a panel discussion with:

Sasha Buchert – Senior Attorney, Lambda Legal

– Senior Attorney, Lambda Legal Chrysanthemum Desir – Youth & Juvenile Justice Fellow at FreeState Justice

Raffi Freedman-Gurspan – Director of Extern Relations, National Center for Transgender Equality

– Director of Extern Relations, National Center for Transgender Equality Victoria Rodriguez Roldan – Trans/Gender Non-Conforming Justice Project Director, National LGBTQ Task Force

"We are delighted to support this program, the National Transgender Bar Association, and the important work it does," said Sally J. Abrahamson, co-chair of Outten & Golden's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender & Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights Practice Group and the panel moderator. "Our distinguished speakers are on the cutting edge of trans rights work, and we are thrilled to have them share their perspectives on changes in TGNC laws and the path to making society a safer and more supportive place for transgender and gender nonconforming people."

Outten & Golden is committed to public interest law and has been at the forefront of LGBTQ workplace rights for 15 years. In one of its most recent victories, Outten & Golden secured a class action settlement for Walmart employees in the United States and Puerto Rico unable to obtain health insurance coverage from the company for their same-sex spouses. The firm is equally committed to representing TGNC workers, especially given setbacks and obstacles created by the Trump administration. Outten & Golden has also joined forces with Jillian Weiss, a leading litigator in this area, to enhance its LGBTQ practice and collaborate on cutting-edge issues in employment law.

The conversation and reception on May 9th will take place from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm at Outten & Golden's offices at 601 Massachusetts Avenue NW, in Washington, D.C, with Rooftop reception to follow. Those wishing to attend must register by April 30, 2019, and can do so online at transbar.org/ntba-events/dc/ Please note: Space is limited.

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, commissions, and stock/option agreements); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sexual Harassment & Sex Discrimination, Family Responsibilities & Disability Discrimination, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender & Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden has offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. For media inquiries, please contact Managing Partner Adam T. Klein at (212) 245-1000.

The National Trans Bar Association, headquartered in Washington, D.C., fosters bold, inclusive, and creative strategies to expand formal legal protections for trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) people and meaningfully address issues of equity. Besides recruiting, supporting, and developing the skills of TGNC legal professionals and law school students, the organization also increases access to affordable and culturally competent legal services for TGNC communities. For more information, please visit https://transbar.org/ or contact the NTBA at info@transbar.org or (212) 614-6467.

SOURCE Outten & Golden LLP

Related Links

https://www.outtengolden.com

