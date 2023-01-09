Outten & Golden Names New Partners and Counsel

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outten & Golden LLP is pleased to announce that it has promoted four of its exceptional lawyers, each of whom has demonstrated a commitment to client service and professional excellence. Effective January 1, 2023, the firm promoted Aliaksandra Ramanenka, Allison Van Kampen, and Cody Yorke to Partner, and Kerry C. Zaroogian, who recently returned to Outten & Golden, to Counsel. All four attorneys are members of the firm's Individual Practice Group and are based out of the firm's New York office.

"Our success as a business is talent-driven — and all four promotions are extremely well deserved and represent our continuing efforts to embrace and support diversity and provide a career path and development opportunities to our attorneys." - Adam T. Klein, Managing Partner.

Allison Van Kampen represents employees in litigation and negotiation in all areas of employment law, including discrimination, retaliation, sexual harassment, bonus claims, and professional contracts. She has extensive experience working with individuals employed in a wide range of industries, including financial services, non-profit, healthcare, and luxury retail.

Aliaksandra Ramanenka has successfully litigated high-profile employment discrimination cases in federal courts across the country as well as in arbitration forums, and has negotiated hundreds of favorable pre-litigation settlements with employers in the financial, technology, advertising, entertainment, and non-profit sectors.

Cody Yorke is a member of the firm's Executives and Professionals Practice Group and its Financial Services Practice Group. Ms. Yorke represents employees, partners, co-founders, and consultants in the negotiation and drafting of employment, severance, independent contractor, international assignment, and restrictive covenant agreements. She also counsels individuals and groups with respect to employment-related issues such as deferred compensation, lift-outs, restructurings, and corporate transactions.

Kerry C. Zaroogian is a member of the firm's Executives and Professionals Practice Group and its Financial Services Practice Group. Ms. Zaroogian represents individuals (including employees, partners, independent contractors, freelancers, qualified real estate agents, and minority owners) in the negotiation of employment, consulting, freelance, and partnership agreements, with a focus on complex compensation structures. Ms. Zaroogian also assists individuals with navigating their restrictive covenant obligations, such as non-competes and non-solicitation provisions. She also represents teams of employees in corporate transactions and competitive lift-outs.

About Outten & Golden LLP

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on both advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters, both domestically and internationally, and in class action litigation. The firm advises individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, equity agreements, and partnership interests); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm prosecutes class actions in courts around the country involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, statutory discrimination and pay equity cases, wage-and-hour violations, veterans rights, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has twelve practice groups: Class & Collective Action, Discrimination & Retaliation, Electronic Discovery, Executives & Professionals, Family Responsibilities & Disability Discrimination, Financial Services, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender & Queer Workplace Rights (LGBTQ+), Medical Professionals, Pay Equity, Sexual Harassment & Sex Discrimination, WARN, and Whistleblower-Retaliation.

The firm has offices in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

