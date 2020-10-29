Outten & Golden Partner Jennifer Schwartz Is New President of the Marin Trial Lawyers Association

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outten & Golden LLP, the nation's foremost law firm representing employees in employment transactions and disputes, announces that Jennifer Schwartz will serve as president of the Marin Trial Lawyers Association (MTLA) for the 2020-21 term.

Ms. Schwartz, a partner in Outten & Golden's San Francisco office, counsels clients in a wide range of workplace litigation, including wrongful termination, discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliation, whistleblower protection, and violation of state and federal wage and hour laws. She also advises professionals and executives in compensation and benefits matters, including negotiation of employment, severance, restrictive covenant, and trade secret agreements.

"These are difficult times for us all, including for trial lawyers who are facing unprecendented obstacles," said Ms. Schwartz. "The MTLA and its members work with the Marin County judiciary and legal community to enforce and protect individuals' rights, and I am immensely proud and honored to lead our group as we enter the next decade."

Based in Marin County, California, the MTLA promotes professionalism and civility in the legal profession, improves local bench-bar relations, provides educational information, protects the right to jury trials, and champions fair and equal access to justice for all litigants, regardless of wealth or power.

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, equity agreements, and partnership interests); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sexual Harassment & Sex Discrimination, Family Responsibilities & Disability Discrimination, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender & Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden has offices in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

