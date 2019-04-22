Outten & Golden Washington DC is Recognized with 5 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars for 2019

NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Outten & Golden LLP, which focuses exclusively on representing employees, is pleased to announce that 5 of the attorneys in its Washington DC office have been recognized as being among the top lawyers in the 2019 editions of Super Lawyers and Rising Stars. In 2018, 28 Outten & Golden attorneys were listed to Super Lawyers and Rising Stars firm-wide.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process is multi-phased and includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with third party research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement.

The selection process for Rising Stars requires that the candidate must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for ten years or less; notably, no more than 2.5 percent of lawyers are named to the Rising Stars list.

The following lawyers have been honored this year:

Washington, DC

Super Lawyers



Susan E. Huhta (Employment & Labor)

Rising Stars

Sally J. Abrahamson (Employment & Labor)

Lucy Brierly Bansal (Employment & Labor) (Employment Litigation)

Cassandra W. Lenning (Employment Litigation)

Peter Romer-Friedman (Employment & Labor)

Managing Partner Adam T. Klein said, "We are extremely pleased that Super Lawyers has recognized the talents and contributions of our Washington, DC based attorneys."

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, commissions, and stock/ option agreements); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sexual Harassment & Sex Discrimination, Family Responsibilities & Disabilities Discrimination, Lesbian Gay Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden has offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

