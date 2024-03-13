Outward Hound® Exhibits Growth Ahead of Global Pet Expo

And they're just getting started.

DENVER, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off a year of strides and innovation, Outward Hound® and its brands show no indication of slowing the pace in 2024. The industry trailblazer will showcase advances in enrichment and introduce exciting new product categories at the Global Pet Expo next week, marking a significant step in the brand's expansion.

Outward Hound® Nina Ottosson® Think N' Thrive® mind enriching dog toys™

In collaboration with enrichment pioneer Nina Ottosson®, Outward Hound® will debut the latest addition to its Think N' Thrive® dog toys line – plush treat puzzles. This unprecedented collection offers treat-seeking play in squeaky plush toy form, providing double the incentive and reward. Yet, no treat puzzle is complete without motivation.

Perhaps the most exciting development is Outward Hound®'s first dog treat, Puzzle Bitez™. These natural, limited-ingredient treats seamlessly integrate with treat toys and puzzles, doubling as training aids and daily indulgences.

Under the new Catstages™ brand, one that has seen incredible success since its launch at Global 2023, comes a revolutionary play system that elevates best-selling ball tracks and corrugated scratchers. Catstages™ 2-in-1 Topper Toys promise versatility, enhancing the brand's Mind Games line and catering to consumer demand for longevity and practicality.

Through a sassy feline-inspired voice, Catstages™ and its captivating mascot, Kyle the Cat, are already striking a chord with cat owners. The brand is poised to maintain momentum with the forthcoming play systems.

"Thanks to our strong portfolio of brands and focus on new category expansion, we are primed for incredible growth in 2024," said Outward Hound® CEO Jared Mosher. "Our continued dedication to value and innovation has proven a big win for consumers and buyers alike, especially during these challenging times."

Expect to see additional surprises as Outward Hound® takes on the innovation spotlight at the Global Pet Expo March 20-22, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

About OUTWARD HOUND

Outward Hound® is a Prospect Hill Growth Partners Portfolio Company that is an award-winning innovator, creator, manufacturer, and distributor of the highest quality toys, games, gear, and feeders for dogs and cats. The company's portfolio of brands includes Outward Hound®, Best Friends by Sheri®, Catstages™, Wholesome Pride Pet Treats®, Nina Ottosson® Think N' Thrive® mind enriching dog toys™, Planet Dog®, and Petstages®. Outward Hound® is headquartered outside of Denver in Centennial, CO. For more, visit OutwardHound.com and follow @OutwardHound on Instagram.

CONTACT:

Jon Bausman [email protected]

SOURCE Outward Hound