Outwing Launches, Unlocking Streamlined Measurement and Reporting for Storytellers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LaunchSquad today announced the public release of Outwing, a workflow and analytics platform built by PR professionals, for PR professionals. Outwing blends custom analytics, market intelligence and customized reporting to deepen and align earned media efforts with business goals. The software was developed over the past five years and has been used by hundreds of LaunchSquad clients, as well as several independent PR consultants, agencies and corporate communications teams. Today, Outwing is being made officially available to communications pros who are looking for better ways to track, measure, report, understand and analyze their programs.

LaunchSquad is an award-winning public relations, content marketing and creative agency focused on helping emerging and innovative companies build their brands and grow into market leaders. Founded in 2000, LaunchSquad's 100+ person team supports consumer-facing and B2B clients at varying stages of growth, from early stage startups to larger, global brands such as Kroger, American Giant and Twitch.

In evaluating its measurement and analytics capabilities several years ago, the company decided to build its own platform tool that would be optimized for its unique needs and those of its clients. After committing over 10,000+ hours to the platform's development and improvement, Outwing was opened up this year to a handful of agencies and companies outside of the LaunchSquad client portfolio. Positive and constructive feedback led to final product refinements and the decision to make the product available to the larger communications industry.

"Showcasing the value of earned media has always been a huge challenge in our industry," said LaunchSquad Product Manager Adam Severance. "PR impact has a story to tell that goes far beyond impressions, unique monthly visitors, or even coverage placed. We built Outwing after struggling for years to find tools that fit our needs and were both affordable and easy-to-use. Outwing streamlines the measurement and reporting of core KPIs and uncovers insights around how our work aligns with broader business goals, builds critical relationships between brands and the media, and informs other marketing channels."

To date, Outwing has powered tracking and analytics for LaunchSquad clients, including household brands and scores of fast-growth companies, such as American Giant, Bonobos, D-Wave, ICF, Lambda School, Magento, ServiceMax, Simbe, SimpliSafe, Shipt and Zenefits. The platform also powers tracking and analytics for leading PR consultants and agencies including PHA Group and Takumi. Key platform capabilities include:

Custom Metrics: Align media efforts with company goals through fully customizable metrics and seamless access to website analytics.

Align media efforts with company goals through fully customizable metrics and seamless access to website analytics. Real-Time Dashboards: Access key data, insights and track against goals within team dashboards that update automatically.

Access key data, insights and track against goals within team dashboards that update automatically. One-Click Reporting: Generate coverage and impact reports or download data visualizations instantly to communicate results with key stakeholders at a moment's notice.

Generate coverage and impact reports or download data visualizations instantly to communicate results with key stakeholders at a moment's notice. Impact Insights: Leverage market intelligence to better understand the media landscape and how your coverage is performing.

Leverage market intelligence to better understand the media landscape and how your coverage is performing. Briefings Tracker: Monitor briefing-to-coverage conversions to improve spokesperson interview skills and build stronger media relationships.

"LaunchSquad has always believed in the power of telling stories of impact with an eye on analyzing and maximizing our value to clients," said Partner and Co-Founder, Jason Mandell. "We began developing Outwing over five years ago after an exhaustive research of the solutions on the market concluded they did not adequately meet our needs. We wanted to find ways to help us more fully understand, evaluate and communicate our work with our clients in a clear and actionable way. Ultimately, that means truly dissecting the efficacy of our storytelling, how it contributes to specific business goals, and more tightly integrating the science and the art of what we do."

"Outwing is a simple, no-nonsense, customizable platform that makes it incredibly easy to track your efforts, validate strategy and see the true impact of media coverage," said Independent Consultant and Takumi Rep, Brittany Eisenberg. "I've been able to uplevel analytics through access to insights like social shares, site visits and downloads. At the same time, Outwing has cut my tracking and reporting time by at least half and has given me new ways to quantify the ROI of my PR efforts."

Outwing delivers maximum value with an affordable pricing structure that enables teams to collaborate seamlessly. To learn more about Outwing, visit launchsquad.com/outwing to schedule a demo, or sign up for our free webinar on November 12th to learn more about PR measurement and how Outwing can help you tell the full story behind your impact.

About Outwing

Outwing is a workflow and analytics platform built by PR professionals, for professionals. The platform blends custom analytics, market intelligence and customized reporting to deepen and align earned media efforts with business goals. Outwing empowers independent PR consultants, agencies and corporate communications teams to uncover the story behind earned media.The software was developed by LaunchSquad, an award-winning public relations, content marketing and creative agency.

Contact:

Josh Tammaro

8603063683

[email protected]

SOURCE LaunchSquad