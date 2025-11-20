Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance Launches Center for Public Policy to Strengthen National Voice for Ovarian and Gynecologic Cancers

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) today announced the launch of its Center for Public Policy, a dedicated hub that reflects expanded policy priorities while building on the organization's long-standing leadership on Capitol Hill and across the country.

OCRA remains the only national organization dedicated to fighting for ovarian and gynecologic cancer issues on Capitol Hill. To date, OCRA's advocacy efforts have helped secure more than $3.8 billion in federal research and education funding, trained over 1,800 Advocate Leaders, and driven more than 2,100 meetings with legislative offices on behalf of the gynecologic cancer community.

"The Center for Public Policy brings together our federal and state policy work, grassroots advocacy, and new tools like our interactive policy map," said Audra Moran, President and CEO of OCRA. "It strengthens our voice and expands our reach so that every gynecologic cancer patient has powerful representation where decisions are made."

Key priorities of the Center include:

Accelerating research, innovation, and awareness

Expanding access to quality care

Advancing clinical trials and equity

Improving drug and diagnostic access

Supporting survivorship and patient needs

New Interactive Policy Map

As part of the Center's launch, OCRA will roll out its Interactive Policy Map that offers a real-time view of state and federal bills affecting the ovarian and gynecologic cancer community.

The tool is designed to help advocates, policymakers, clinicians, and community members:

See where legislative action is happening

Track the progress of key bills and funding priorities

Identify opportunities to take action

"The Center for Public Policy brings together our data, our programs, and our people in a way that's more strategic and more transparent," said Chad Ramsey, OCRA's Vice President of Policy. "Our new policy map, combined with our expanding advocacy programs, will make it easier than ever for people across the country to plug in and help move critical legislation forward."

The Center for Public Policy will continue to house OCRA's hallmark advocacy initiatives, which have helped build a nationwide community of engaged, informed advocates:

Advocate Leaders Program

Advocacy Day in Washington, D.C .

. Advocate's Corner Monthly Column

Action Alerts & Grassroots Engagement

Patients, survivors, caregivers, clinicians, and supporters are invited to:

About Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA)

Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance is the world's leader in the fight against gynecologic cancer, advancing research, supporting patients, and advocating for policies that save lives and improve outcomes. Since its founding in 1994, OCRA has invested $137 million in scientific breakthroughs, helped to secure $3.8 billion in federal research funding, and supports 95,000 individuals annually through its programs. For more information, visit ocrahope.org.

SOURCE Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance