Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance Launches Center for Public Policy to Strengthen National Voice for Ovarian and Gynecologic Cancers

Nov 20, 2025, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) today announced the launch of its Center for Public Policy, a dedicated hub that reflects expanded policy priorities while building on the organization's long-standing leadership on Capitol Hill and across the country.
OCRA remains the only national organization dedicated to fighting for ovarian and gynecologic cancer issues on Capitol Hill. To date, OCRA's advocacy efforts have helped secure more than $3.8 billion in federal research and education funding, trained over 1,800 Advocate Leaders, and driven more than 2,100 meetings with legislative offices on behalf of the gynecologic cancer community.
"The Center for Public Policy brings together our federal and state policy work, grassroots advocacy, and new tools like our interactive policy map," said Audra Moran, President and CEO of OCRA. "It strengthens our voice and expands our reach so that every gynecologic cancer patient has powerful representation where decisions are made."
Key priorities of the Center include:
- Accelerating research, innovation, and awareness
- Expanding access to quality care
- Advancing clinical trials and equity
- Improving drug and diagnostic access
- Supporting survivorship and patient needs
New Interactive Policy Map
As part of the Center's launch, OCRA will roll out its Interactive Policy Map that offers a real-time view of state and federal bills affecting the ovarian and gynecologic cancer community.
The tool is designed to help advocates, policymakers, clinicians, and community members:
- See where legislative action is happening
- Track the progress of key bills and funding priorities
- Identify opportunities to take action
"The Center for Public Policy brings together our data, our programs, and our people in a way that's more strategic and more transparent," said Chad Ramsey, OCRA's Vice President of Policy. "Our new policy map, combined with our expanding advocacy programs, will make it easier than ever for people across the country to plug in and help move critical legislation forward."
The Center for Public Policy will continue to house OCRA's hallmark advocacy initiatives, which have helped build a nationwide community of engaged, informed advocates:
- Advocate Leaders Program
- Advocacy Day in Washington, D.C.
- Advocate's Corner Monthly Column
- Action Alerts & Grassroots Engagement
Patients, survivors, caregivers, clinicians, and supporters are invited to:
- Explore OCRA's advocacy work and impact
- Learn about becoming an Advocate Leader
- Subscribe to the Advocate's Corner and action alerts
- Use the interactive policy map to track key bills and find opportunities to get involved
About Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA)
Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance is the world's leader in the fight against gynecologic cancer, advancing research, supporting patients, and advocating for policies that save lives and improve outcomes. Since its founding in 1994, OCRA has invested $137 million in scientific breakthroughs, helped to secure $3.8 billion in federal research funding, and supports 95,000 individuals annually through its programs. For more information, visit ocrahope.org.
