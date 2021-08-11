OvaryIt Attracts Industry Leaders to Board of Advisors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OvaryIt Holdings, Inc., a women's telehealth company, announces their advisory board as they continue to expand services to additional states. OvaryIt uses its proprietary rules-based engine with layered machine learning to help patients find the hormonal or non-hormonal contraceptive they're most likely to tolerate.

Heather A Smith, MD MPH, is an Obstetrician/ Gynecologist at Women & Infants Hospital. Dr. Smith serves as an Assistant Professor at Brown University, she is the Chair for the W&I Emergency Department Peer Review, sits on multiple departmental and hospital-wide Patient Safety committees, co-leads the Quality Improvement program for the OBGYN residents, and is the Site Director for the Rhode Island Hospital emergency residency rotation. Dr. Smith currently serves on the Council on Legislation for the American Medical Association and the Committee on Government Affairs for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Additionally, she is the current President of the American Medical Association Foundation.

Janene H. Fuerch, MD, is a board-certified Neonatologist and Clinical Assistant Professor at Stanford University Medical Center. She completed the Innovation Fellowship at Stanford Byer's Center for Biodesign and has co-founded a successful women's healthtech company (EMME). She is the Assistant Director of the Stanford Biodesign Faculty Innovation Fellowship, Assistant Director for the UCSF-Stanford Pediatric Device Consortium, and core faculty at the Center for Pediatric and Perinatal Education simulation center at Stanford.

Steven Dailey, has 25 years of experience leading, designing, integrating, and operationalizing global IT organizations delivering highly innovative and strategic business outcomes that include heading multi-hundred-million-dollar IT business units, launching multiple startup organizations, and leading thousands of employees. In addition, Steve has over 20 years of experience within healthcare, much of that time leading in executive-level positions.

Arkady Rubin, Ph.D. is a researcher with 30 years of pharmaceutical industry experience, including 7.5 years at Johnson & Johnson and five years at Pfizer. Dr. Rubin has contributed to the successful development of leading women's health brands and was a co-inventor of a top US oral contraceptive. He is an expert in clinical and marketing aspects of birth control products.

Founder and CEO, Mary Kucek stated, "We are excited to introduce our incredible advisory board who will help guide OvaryIt in our mission to fix health inequities for women by utilizing technology to provide cutting edge services at extremely affordable rates."

