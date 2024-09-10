Ovasitol by Theralogix: Celebrating 10 Years of PCOS Advocacy for Women's Health

Theralogix Advocates for Women to Learn More About How to Support Hormonal and Reproductive Health

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 10%* of young women face challenges related to hormonal imbalances, including excess testosterone, skin and hair issues, irregular or absent periods, and fertility concerns. Theralogix created Ovasitol to help women experiencing these symptoms. The powerful PCOS community was the first to embrace it and continues to help make it the number 1 inositol supplement.

Ten years ago, Theralogix launched Ovasitol, the first 40:1 inositol supplement produced in the U.S. With so many women feeling overlooked by traditional healthcare, a highly effective community of PCOS advocacy groups, telehealth programs and influencers has flourished, and Ovasitol was met with enthusiasm and high praise from the PCOS community and women's health advocates across the nation.

"At Theralogix, we saw there was a dire and unmet need to help women and create a supplement that provided research-backed solutions for women's hormonal concerns and their reproductive health," said Dr. Mark Ratner, Chief Science Officer and Founder of Theralogix.

Inositols are a family of compounds that are found in many of the fruits and vegetables we eat. While there are several different forms of inositol, two are particularly beneficial for women's health: myo-inositol and D-chiro-inositol.

Ovasitol, created in 2014, was the first inositol supplement that contained only myo-inositol and D-chiro-inositol in the body's naturally occurring ratio of 40 to 1; and studies have shown that taking a combination of these two forms, in this ratio, is more beneficial than taking either myo-inositol or D-chiro inositol alone.**

These forms of inositol in Ovasitol help support:

Healthy insulin, blood sugar, and lipid levels**

Healthy ovarian function **

Healthy egg quality in women trying to conceive **

Promotion of healthy skin and hair **

Metabolic health and weight management support **

Today, Ovasitol stands as the leading inositol supplement in the U.S., with several medical centers across the country incorporating it into clinical trials. A trailblazer in advancing women's hormonal health, Ovasitol continues to set the standard.

Ovasitol can be purchased online directly at ovasitol.com and on Amazon.

About Theralogix

Theralogix raises the bar when it comes to premium, research-backed nutritional supplements. Every product is independently certified by NSF® International for content accuracy and freedom from contaminants. Theralogix has been a top physician-recommended brand for over two decades. For more information about Ovasitol and other Theralogix products, visit theralogix.com.

*According to the World Health Association

**These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

