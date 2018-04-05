Ovation Brands® And Furr's Fresh Buffet® Batter Up For A Home Run With A New Family Program Featuring The Sandlot

"We strive to provide fun, relatable activities for kids and their parents to enjoy together," said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Ovation Brands® and Furr's Fresh Buffet®. "Our latest Family Night, featuring The Sandlot, covers all the bases, plus it takes place in a friendly and wholesome environment."

Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment is celebrating a quarter century of laughter and friendship with THE SANDLOT –25 TH ANNIVERSARY Collector Edition, which is now available on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital. In this beloved family-favorite, it's the early 1960s and fifth-grader Scotty Smalls (Tom Guiry) has just moved into town with his folks (Karen Allen and Denis Leary). Kids call him a dork — he can't even throw a baseball! But that changes when the leader of the neighborhood gang recruits him to play on the nearby sandlot field. It's the beginning of a magical summer of baseball, wild adventures, first kisses and fearsome confrontations with the dreaded beast and its owner (James Earl Jones) who live behind the left field fence. Soon nine boys have become best friends, Scotty is part of a team, and their leader has become a local legend in this hilarious and warmhearted comedy.

The series will feature a different theme based on the film every Thursday night. The following are the scheduled themes, which showcase one of America's favorite past times, baseball.

April 5 - Hall-of-Fame Day

- Hall-of-Fame Day April 12 - Jersey Day

- Jersey Day April 19 - Scavenger Hunt

- Scavenger Hunt April 26 - Home Run!

- Home Run! May 3 - Safe!

The Sandlot Family Night will also feature a giveaway. The grand prize is a Sandlot Prize Pack, which includes a DVD, mug and hat.

In addition to kid-friendly fun and games, Family Night also serves up home-style meals for guests. Every Thursday from 4 p.m. - close, kids eat for just $1.99 with the purchase of a regular-priced adult or senior meal. Menus may vary. Age restrictions apply.

For more information about Family Night, visit www.Ryans.com, www.HomeTownBuffet.com, www.CountryBuffet.com, www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net.

About Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment

Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment, LLC (TCFHE) is the industry leading worldwide marketing, sales and distribution company for all Fox produced, acquired and third-party partner film and television programming. Each year TCFHE expands its award-winning global product portfolio with the introduction of new entertainment content through established and emerging formats including DVD, Blu-ray™, Digital and VOD. Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment is a subsidiary of 20th Century Fox, a 21st Century Fox Company.

About Ovation Brands® and Furr's Fresh Buffet®

Ovation Brands currently operates 98 restaurants in 30 states, principally operated under the Old Country Buffet®, HomeTown® Buffet and Ryan's® brands. Furr's Fresh Buffet currently operates 21 restaurants across four states. Visit www.Ryans.com, www.HomeTownBuffet.com, www.CountryBuffet.com, www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net for more information.

