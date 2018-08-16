Ovation Brands® And Furr's Fresh Buffet® Feature The StoryBots® In Newest Family Night Promotion, Starting August 23

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation Brands'® portfolio of restaurants - Old Country Buffet®, Ryan's®, HomeTown® Buffet and Country Buffet® - and Furr's Fresh Buffet® are answering kids' biggest questions with their newest Family Night featuring the Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original series, Ask the StoryBots. The six-week promotion coincides with the show's season two launch on August 24, with weekly themes exploring topics from the new episodes. Family Night is every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Activities may vary by location.

"Family Night was created to bring kids and parents together through fun and engaging activities," said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Ovation Brands® and Furr's Fresh Buffet®. "Our latest program will do just that with the StoryBots, who have made learning fun for millions of kids. The whole family will be entertained with wholesome activities that are also educational."

Ask the StoryBots follows the adventures of the StoryBots, curious little creatures who live in the world beneath our screens and help answer kids' questions. Since premiering in 2016, the series has won three Emmy Awards and inspired two spin-offs, StoryBots Super Songs and A StoryBots Christmas, also on Netflix. The StoryBots brand launched in 2012 with a collection of popular YouTube shorts and now includes a content library of 500+ educational books, videos, games and activities used by 70,000+ teachers around the world.

The six-week Family Night program will feature a different theme every week inspired by a different episode from the newest season of Ask the StoryBots, which launches worldwide on Netflix on August 24. The following are the scheduled themes:

August 23 – Give Me An "N" For Nutrition

August 30 – Animal Kingdom

September 6 – It's Electric!

September 13 – It's Getting Hot In Here

September 20 – Hello! Can You Hear Me?

September 27 – A Bloomin' Good Time

"The new season of Ask the StoryBots features an all-new set of adventures to answer kids' questions like 'what is electricity?' and 'how do flowers grow?," said Gregg Spiridellis, CEO of JibJab Bros. Studios, which created and produces the show. "We're excited to bring these topics to life at Family Night."

The StoryBots Family Night will also feature a giveaway. The grand prize is a StoryBots Prize Pack, which includes two StoryBots books, Tyrannosaurus Rex and ABC Jamboree, published by Random House Children's Books.

In addition to kid-friendly fun and games, Family Night also serves up homestyle meals for guests. Every Thursday from 4 p.m. - close, kids eat for just $1.99 with the purchase of a regular-priced adult or senior meal. Menus may vary. Age restrictions apply.

For more information about Family Night, visit www.Ryans.com, www.HomeTownBuffet.com, www.CountryBuffet.com, www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net.

About StoryBots



StoryBots makes learning fun for kids ages 3-to-8 with interactive, educationally-themed and personalized books, videos, games, music and more. Today, the StoryBots universe includes 200+ videos, 150+ books, a full suite of classroom tools and math games, and the Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original series Ask the StoryBots.

For more information, visit www.StoryBots.com.



About Ovation Brands® and Furr's Fresh Buffet®



Ovation Brands currently operates 95 restaurants in 29 states, principally operated under the Old Country Buffet®, HomeTown® Buffet and Ryan's® brands. Furr's Fresh Buffet currently operates 21 restaurants across four states. Visit www.Ryans.com, www.HomeTownBuffet.com, www.CountryBuffet.com, www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net for more information.

