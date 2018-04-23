Ovation Brands® And Furr's Fresh Buffet® Help Shine The Light On Administrative Professionals On Their Special Day, April 25

"Admins serve such an important role for many companies. They are often in the background, but it's their hard work and dedication to organizations that often help keep things running smoothly," said

Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Ovation Brands® and Furr's Fresh Buffet®. "We are proud to shine the spotlight on these individuals and join in celebrating with our guests who also wish to express their gratitude for these valuable team members."

The Ovation Brands and Furr's Fresh Buffet restaurants offer an assortment of salads, entrees, sides and desserts that can satisfy most cravings. Whether you want a healthy meal or to indulge a bit, their variety makes them an ideal gift, because there's something for everyone. The restaurants serve up home-style cooking and fan favorites every day, whether it's Administrative Professionals Day or any day of the year and all at one fixed price.

"Traditionally, the most common gifts for Administrative Professionals Day are flowers, candy or taking your staff out to lunch," added Griffith. "With all the options our restaurants have to offer, we hope we're a no-brainer for what to gift your admins."

National Professional Secretaries Week and National Secretary's Day, now known as Administrative Professionals Day, was created by Harry F. Klemfuss in 1952. Klemfuss recognized the importance and value of the secretarial position. The name of this holiday day has changed over the past few decades, but the importance of recognizing these vital individuals has continued to grow.

For more information about Administrative Professionals Day, visit www.Ryans.com, www.HomeTownBuffet.com, www.CountryBuffet.com, www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net.

About Ovation Brands® and Furr's Fresh Buffet®

Ovation Brands currently operates 98 restaurants in 30 states, principally operated under the Old Country Buffet®, HomeTown® Buffet and Ryan's® brands. Furr's Fresh Buffet currently operates 22 restaurants across four states. Visit www.Ryans.com, www.HomeTownBuffet.com, www.CountryBuffet.com, www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net for more information.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Ashley Soto

305-631-2283

Ashley@inklinkmarketing.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovation-brands-and-furrs-fresh-buffet-help-shine-the-light-on-administrative-professionals-on-their-special-day-april-25-300634603.html

SOURCE Ovation Brands