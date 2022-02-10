Ovation Data and NthDS AI Data Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation Data, a leading data management service company, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with NthDS AI Data Solutions. The integration of its revolutionary platform, Nspect, with Ovation Data Services' powerful network delivers the first end-to-end management of well log data that includes AI transcription capabilities. The companies share a vision for reimagining how data is managed and stored for businesses so they can offer faster, more integrated ways to extract and enrich their digital assets.

Mark Bashforth, CEO, Ovation Data said: "We are delighted to enter into a strategic partnership with NthDS to expand our service offerings that now include innovative AI solutions. The technology is the ideal fit with Ovation's vast portfolio and brings more data together with greater insights. The power of AI is that it can optimize any data strategy. Together, we can add more meaning to a company's data faster, allowing them to respond quicker to new opportunities."

This fully connected data management solution allows companies to store, access and analyze critical subsurface information in record time. Nspect is the first commercially available service that uses artificial intelligence to digitize well logs six times more quickly than with legacy software.

Michael Ramirez, CEO of NthDS said, "This partnership represents a paradigm shift in data management. Ovation Data's robust infrastructure infused with our AI capabilities will create powerful business opportunities for the industry. Ovation Data has great leadership and its vision is complementary to our own at NthDS so this partnership is a natural fit. Our solution is a value-added benefit to Ovation's existing service."

About Ovation Data

Ovation Data is a full-service provider of digital transformation and data repository solutions. It provides secure and scalable data management services and support from basic and complex infrastructure to cloud-based solutions for data transmission, storage, stewardship and loss prevention. For more than 45 years, Ovation Data has securely delivered high-quality, connected, and accurate data that informs clients' business decisions, optimized with speed and confidence.

About NthDS AI Data Solutions

NthDS created its revolutionary Nspect software to automate the data entry process, dramatically reducing labor, costs, and errors associated with the manual data entry of oil and gas records such as well logs. Since its 2017 launch by founders Michael Ramirez and Johnathan Green, NthDS has won multiple Innovation Awards and is listed as a top AI company by multiple publications. For a free consultation on how Nspect can revolutionize your data entry projects, please visit NthDS.com.

SOURCE Ovation Data