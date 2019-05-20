Ovation Hand Institute Providing Revolutionary Carpal Tunnel Surgery

GREEN BAY, Wis., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation Hand Institute announced today the opening of its newest clinic in Green Bay. The clinic will give patients in the Green Bay area exclusive access to the Guo Technique, an advanced surgical solution for carpal tunnel syndrome.

"Millions of people are affected by carpal tunnel syndrome each year, so the Ovation team knew that it was critical to redefine the patient surgical experience," said Rick Anderson, Chairman of Ovation Hand Institute. "The founding principle of the Ovation Hand Institute is to provide a superior, safe, and accessible solution to patients in need via The Guo Technique."

The new Green Bay location will allow Ovation's doctors to see over 300 patients a month within the 5,000-square foot facility. The facility will also serve as an international training center for physicians who desire to learn the Guo Technique.

"Carpal tunnel syndrome is a very common, often life-altering condition, and the traditional surgical solutions available required an extended recovery time often deterring patients from getting the help they need," said Danzhu Guo, MD, a founder of the Guo Technique. "This inspired my brothers and I to develop a better solution."

The Guo Technique utilizes ultrasound to view the carpal ligament and uses a small thread to cut the ligament instead of a knife. The ultrasound guidance allows the surgeon to see everything below the skin without invasive incisions, which leads to faster recovery time and lowers the risk of infection and nerve damage.

"Our main objective at Ovation Hand Institute is to increase the patient's quality of life without the enduring pain of carpal tunnel," said Dr. Guo. "It is important to us that our patients are able to quickly return to their normal activity with little to no complications, and we expect that this approach will become the standard surgical method to address carpal tunnel."

To date, there have been more than 1,400 procedures performed with the Guo Technique. Each procedure takes about 15 minutes, and the patient is in and out of the facility within an hour.

"Ovation Hand Institute is incredibly proud to offer a significantly better surgical solution for carpal tunnel syndrome while delivering an exceptional experience," said Anderson. "The patients are provided with a calm, relaxing environment and each patient understands the process every step of the way."

The Ovation Hand Institute clinic also has a location in Milwaukee, which opened in November 2018, and it has plans to expand to Chicago and Denver before the end of the year.

Ovation Hand Institute is the exclusive provider of the Guo Technique®, a revolutionary, minimally invasive, surgical solution for carpal tunnel syndrome that offers fast relief and a rapid recovery. The Ovation Hand Institute was founded in 2018, and has locations in Milwaukee, WI, and Green Bay, WI and the company plans to expand to Chicago, IL and Denver, CO before the end of the year.

