Ovation Healthcare Expands Technology Services with 3D Technology Merger

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation Healthcare, a premier provider of shared services to independent hospitals and health systems nationwide, today announced a merger with 3D Technology, a national, healthcare-focused technology provider of professional and managed services.

3D Technology's deep understanding of healthcare operations and expertise in technology solutions has led to an improved patient care experience and provider-patient relationships, healthier community populations, and drastically reduced cost of care. 3D's proprietary technology identifies and resolves workflow and user experience issues before they occur, proactively eliminating disruptions for providers.

"The addition of 3D Technology's expansive solutions will be transformational for independent hospitals and health systems," said Ovation Healthcare CEO Dr. Dwayne Gunter. "Given the increased need for efficiency in the clinical environment, 3D's expertise, proactive rounding, and predictive solutions are particularly valuable."

Ovation Healthcare is focused on strengthening independent community healthcare by improving organizational performance. Through a portfolio of tech-enabled shared services, Ovation Healthcare helps independent hospitals outperform their peers in financial, operational, and quality metrics through leverage and economies of scale. 3D Technology's robust combination of customer service and technology solutions are a critical addition and will help hospitals better utilize resources, improve clinical efficiencies, reduce operating costs and risk, expand access to care, and enhance the patient experience.

"We've created a technology organization with resources and a broad range of capabilities to provide innovative solutions and eliminate barriers," said 3D Technology CEO Chris Martinez. "We look forward to working with the Ovation Healthcare team to seamlessly bring our companies together and to create meaningful value for our collective clients."

The merge adds technology consulting, analytics, network and infrastructure engineering, new construction, hardware installation, application aliasing, and technology refresh and relocation services to the Ovation Healthcare portfolio.

About Ovation Healthcare

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., Ovation Healthcare is partnered with 375+ clients in 47 states from critical access hospitals to large health systems. For 45 years, Ovation Healthcare has supported nonprofit, independent healthcare through a portfolio of shared services – Octave Leadership Advisory Services, Elevate Supply and Expense Management Solutions, Amplify Revenue Cycle Management, and Cadence Clinical Services – designed to provide scale and efficiency to hospital business operations. To learn how, visit OvationHC.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About 3D Technology

Offering a portfolio of comprehensive and unique IT services and tools, 3D Technology seeks to deliver creative solutions by leveraging the talents of our greatest asset – our employees. With a spirit of collaborative thinking, flexibility, and agile decision making, we create value for clients by delivering efficiencies that make technology work better. Our commitment to excellence runs parallel with our performance-driven culture that promotes honesty and integrity as guiding principles in developing long-term strategic partnerships. To learn more about 3D Technology's offerings, visit 3-DTechnology.com.

SOURCE Ovation Healthcare

