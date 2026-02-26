Ovation Healthcare Shares How Hospitals Can Stay Resilient Amid Legislative Change

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation Healthcare, a premier provider of shared services that improve hospital and system performance, today announced the release of a new playbook to help hospitals navigate the latest legislative changes and turn H.R. 1 challenges into opportunities.

The passage of H.R. 1, the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," marks a significant shift in federal healthcare policy, introducing changes that will impact funding streams, Medicaid programs, and safety net support nationwide for the foreseeable future. These changes heighten financial pressures and require thoughtful, forward-looking strategies.

In response, Ovation Healthcare has released What Hospitals Need to Know in Response to H.R. 1, a practical playbook designed to help hospital leaders understand the implications and operate with foresight. This resource highlights:

The projected impact of H.R. 1 hospital funding cuts over the next decade

Policy-aware guidance and regional collaboration to protect your hospital's future

Analysis of the ongoing impact of the Rural Health Transformation Project

Revenue cycle, leadership, and spend management strategies to offset financial risk

Rather than reacting to policy shifts, hospitals can take proactive steps to protect access to care and reinforce long-term sustainability. With the right partnerships and data-informed guidance, organizations can convert legislative change into a catalyst for operational discipline and resilience.

This complimentary playbook reflects Ovation Healthcare's commitment to independent hospitals as they adapt, advocate, and lead through change. You can access the resource to better position your hospital for resiliency, stability, and growth in a shifting policy environment. Download it today.

About Ovation Healthcare

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., Ovation Healthcare is partnered with 500+ clients in 47 states from critical access hospitals to large health systems. For over 45 years, Ovation Healthcare has supported independent healthcare through a portfolio of shared services including leadership advisory, spend management, revenue cycle management, and technology designed to provide scale and efficiency to hospital business operations. To learn how, visit OvationHC.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

