Ovation Healthcare Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Additions

News provided by

Ovation Healthcare

01 Nov, 2023, 09:05 ET

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation Healthcare, a premier provider of shared services to independent hospitals and health systems nationwide, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of three executives: John Mason as President of Tempo Technology Services (Tempo), Scott Gressett as Chief Financial Officer of Ovation Healthcare, and Hank Hikspoors as Chief Transformation Officer, also of Ovation Healthcare. These strategic hires reflect the company's rapid growth and expansion of its innovative shared services portfolio.

John Mason joins as President of Tempo and brings more than 20 years of operational healthcare experience. He has overseen technology and security operations in both large, urban healthcare markets as well as in independent community hospitals. Mason will oversee the development of a strengthened digital and information technology strategy focused on driving growth using innovative technology and tailored solutions for client hospitals and health systems.

Scott Gressett joins Ovation Healthcare as the company's new Chief Financial Officer to support the continued growth of the company's expanding portfolio. Gressett brings a wealth of experience from his more than 25 years in healthcare financial operations and has been highly successful in building effective teams, creating value-added policies, procedures, systems, and operational infrastructure that have contributed to better patient outcomes. Gressett will spearhead company financial operations and planning.

Hank Hikspoors joins as Chief Transformation Officer with 20+ years of strategic executive leadership spanning multiple industries, including telecommunications, healthcare, and government technology. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated his commitment to excellence and transformed the technology footprint for numerous organizations. Hikspoors will focus on transformation solutions, leveraging technology for company growth and evolution, and delivering next-level solutions to Ovation Healthcare's clients.

"John, Scott, and Hank are outstanding additions to our leadership team, and we're fortunate to have their expertise supporting our mission," said Ovation Healthcare CEO Dr. Dwayne Gunter. "Their combined leadership and strategic insight will be invaluable as our organization continues to evolve, bringing innovative solutions and increased value to our clients."

Ovation Healthcare now supports more than 375 hospitals and health systems across the country through a portfolio of tech-enabled shared services. So far in 2023, Ovation Healthcare announced a strategic partnership with national medical billing provider CompMed and a merger with 3D Technology, a national technology provider of professional and managed services.

About Ovation Healthcare
Headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., Ovation Healthcare is partnered with 375+ clients in 47 states from critical access hospitals to large health systems. For 45 years, Ovation Healthcare has supported nonprofit, independent healthcare through a portfolio of shared services – Octave Leadership Advisory Services, Elevate Supply and Expense Management Solutions, Amplify Revenue Cycle Management, Cadence Clinical Services and Tempo Technology Services – designed to provide scale and efficiency to hospital business operations. To learn how, visit OvationHC.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Ovation Healthcare

Also from this source

Ovation Healthcare Expands Portfolio with Launch of Tempo Technology Services

Ovation Healthcare Expands Portfolio with Launch of Tempo Technology Services

Ovation Healthcare, a premier provider of shared services to independent hospitals and health systems nationwide, today announced the launch of Tempo ...
Ovation Healthcare Expands Technology Services with 3D Technology Merger

Ovation Healthcare Expands Technology Services with 3D Technology Merger

Ovation Healthcare, a premier provider of shared services to independent hospitals and health systems nationwide, today announced a merger with 3D...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.