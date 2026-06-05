Ovation Hollywood scores as LA's hub for Summer Soccer celebrations

Live watch parties and fan experiences turn Ovation Hollywood into soccer central

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation Hollywood is bringing the energy of the world's biggest soccer tournament to the heart of Los Angeles with a dynamic lineup of watch parties featuring live viewing of World Cup matches, retail experiences, and interactive fan activations throughout the tournament. Starting June 11, Ovation Hollywood will transform their Courtyard into a vibrant hub for fans to gather, cheer, and celebrate the global sport.

Opening weekend will include viewing parties for the Mexico vs South Africa match on June 11 and the USA vs Paraguay game on June 12. Adding to the excitement, Ovation Hollywood will host a special soccer-themed, family-friendly activation on Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Center Courtyard. Additionally, there will be various photo opportunities throughout the property, including an installation by artist Corrie in Color, known for her colorful pieces and playful designs.

Further amplifying the celebration, soccer superstar David Beckham will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in front of Ovation Hollywood on June 12 at 10 a.m. Fans of the soccer legend will be able to see it unfold with various screens showcasing this momentous occasion.

Other scheduled watch parties include USA vs Australia on June 19 and USA vs Türkiye on June 25. Ovation will also host viewing parties for the quarterfinals, 3rd-place game, and finals in July. Watch parties will conclude with the final game on July 19.

At the center of the programming is the partnership with Dave & Buster's, which will provide concessions for every match, turning the Courtyard into an open-air beer garden. Ovation Hollywood will have additional surprises and giveaways for every game. Admission to the watch parties is free.

Ovation Hollywood will also feature an official FIFA World Cup 2026™ pop-up shop steps from The Courtyard, offering fans access to exclusive merchandise and tournament-inspired products throughout the Cup.

"Hosting the world's largest soccer tournament creates an unmatched sense of community and excitement, and Ovation Hollywood is proud to serve as a central gathering place for fans across Los Angeles," said Amy Brenot, Director of Specialty Leasing and Marketing at Ovation Hollywood. "From watch parties and retail experiences to interactive activations, we're creating an immersive destination where guests can celebrate every moment of the matches."

The watch parties further Ovation Hollywood's growing reputation as a go-to destination for watching major sporting events. The property is already well known for its Super Bowl and LA Dodgers watch parties.

Ovation Hollywood offers convenient access for visitors and event guests alike, with on-site parking available and direct connectivity via the Hollywood/Highland Metro Red Line station located beneath the property.

For more information, visit www.ovationhollywood.com and follow @ovationhollywood on Instagram for watch party updates and details.

About Ovation Hollywood

Ovation Hollywood, formerly known as Hollywood & Highland, is an iconic shopping, dining, and entertainment destination located in the heart of Hollywood. Situated steps away from the world-famous Hollywood Walk of Fame and the historic TCL Chinese Theatre, Ovation Hollywood combines contemporary style with a rich legacy of entertainment, resulting in a vibrant hub that spans over 460,000 square feet with breathtaking views of the Hollywood Hills, including the iconic Hollywood Sign. Ovation Hollywood offers visitors a one-of-a-kind experience in the epicenter of the entertainment capital of the world.

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SOURCE Ovation Hollywood