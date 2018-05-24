Ovation Introduces Nationwide PSA Campaign As Part Of Its "Arts Across The Heartland" Initiative

"Arts Across the Heartland" was conceived by Ovation to shine a light on the places and people who elevate and enrich their communities through the arts. Ovation recognizes that the contributions of local arts organizations and cultural institutions do not often benefit from exposure on a national platform, and the "Arts Across the Heartland" initiative provides this kind of support. The organizations being highlighted through national PSAs under this initiative include Mississippi Museum of Art, Nashville Symphony, Nashville Ballet, Utah Opera, Ballet Mississippi, and South Dakota Arts Council. All of these PSAs and more can be accessed via an interactive map at www.artsacrosstheheartland.com.

"As we celebrate the bipartisan Congressional support of the arts and approval for increased funding for the NEA, Ovation remains a dedicated champion of the arts and we are pleased and proud to shine a national spotlight on these incredible arts organizations," said Liz Janneman, EVP of Network Strategy, Ovation. "From our support of the Creative Coalition's Right to Bear Arts initiative to our own Stand for the Arts coalition, Ovation has been an enthusiastic and active advocate for increased federal funding for the arts. Through our 'Arts Across the Heartland' initiative, we hope to encourage continued support of the arts by underscoring the arts' positive impact on our nation, our communities, our economy and our lives."

Paul Meecham, Utah Symphony | Utah Opera President and CEO said: "We are extremely grateful to be a part of Ovation's Arts Across the Heartland initiative and its recognition of the ways in which Utah Symphony | Utah Opera connects communities through great live music and music education in schools. We are fortunate in Utah to have a vibrant community and state support in the performing arts that allows us to enrich and inspire lives through music."

Additional PSAs are currently in production in support of Bend Film Festival in Oregon, Community Arts Center in Pennsylvania, Lycoming Arts in Pennsylvania, and Rogue Valley Symphony in Oregon.

