Ovation Introduces New "Arts Across The Heartland" Initiative As Part Of Its "Stand For The Arts" Advocacy Platform

"Arts Across the Heartland" aims to shine a light on the places and people who elevate and enrich their communities through the arts. Ovation recognizes that the contributions of local arts organizations and cultural institutions do not often benefit from exposure on a national platform, and the "Arts Across the Heartland" initiative provides this kind of support. States being highlighted through national PSAs under this initiative for 2018 include Mississippi, Tennessee, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia, and Oregon, among others. One of the first arts organizations to be featured is the Nashville Symphony Accelerando Program.

Alan D. Valentine, President & CEO of the Nashville Symphony said: "The Nashville Symphony works tirelessly to provide everyone in our community with exceptional performances and music education programs, and every day we get to witness the genuine impact of arts programming on the people we serve. We are honored to be included in Ovation's Arts Across the Heartland because this initiative reminds us that we are part of an even bigger movement to build a stronger nation by making the arts accessible to people of all ages, backgrounds and experiences throughout the U.S."

"As a champion of the arts, we recognized the immense impact art has on American lives. That's why we created Stand for the Arts and are so pleased to be introducing the 'Arts Across the Heartland' initiative," said Liz Janneman, EVP of Network Strategy, Ovation. "The arts are beneficial across all socio-economic backgrounds and have a positive impact no matter where you are in the country. That's why we have expanded our commitment to support those who are contributing to their communities through the arts and invite everyone to Stand For The Arts."

Last year, in response to the news of possible defunding of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), Ovation recruited the support of 35 high-profile, non-profit arts organizations and arts leaders for its 2017 campaign to call for support of and protect access to the arts. Among those initial coalition members were American Ballet Theatre, Americans for the Arts, Ford's Theater Society, and The Creative Coalition. This year, 10 more organizations have joined the coalition: American Film Institute (AFI); Center for Creative Economy; Global Center for Cultural Entrepreneurship; 3Arts, Inc.; Streetlights Production Assistant Program; Riverviews Artspace; Juxtaposition Arts; NOVAC; WriteGirl; and Storefront for Community Design.

It was also last year that Ovation launched its inaugural Stand For The Arts Awards in partnership with Spectrum. The awards program was established to provide financial support to innovative nonprofit arts organizations and programs that create inclusive access to artistic programming, arts education, and skills development. In 2018, Ovation will expand the Stand For The Arts Awards program to acknowledge outstanding arts organizations across the country with additional grants.

Ovation recently relaunched its Stand For The Arts website to include more about these initiatives. Through the website, individuals can sign up to pledge their support and Ovation will donate $1 to an arts organization for every signature. For more information, visit: www.standforthearts.com

About OVATION America's Only Arts Network

Art has the power to inspire us, elevate our thinking, and awaken our senses. As an independent television, production and digital media company, OVATION has an unparalleled commitment to the arts, culture and captivating entertainment. Showcasing a lineup of critically-acclaimed premium dramas, arts-related specials and documentaries, and iconic films, OVATION salutes innovative storytelling, lives for the art in entertainment, finds beauty in the everyday, and applauds art in unexpected places. OVATION is available to nearly 50M subscribers via cable, satellite and telco systems including Comcast Cable/Xfinity, DIRECTV/AT&T U-verse, SPECTRUM, Verizon FiOS, as well as on VOD. Through THE OVATION FOUNDATION, the company is committed to advocating for the arts, nationally and locally, and has provided more than $15M in contributions and in-kind support to arts institutions and arts education. You can follow OVATION on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, OvationTV.com, and through our App, OVATION NOW.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovation-introduces-new-arts-across-the-heartland-initiative-as-part-of-its-stand-for-the-arts-advocacy-platform-300622312.html

SOURCE Ovation

Related Links

http://www.ovationtv.com

