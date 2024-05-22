Ovation Networks, Inc. Partners With PureHD to Add In Room Entertainment to its Business Ready Network Expertise

Ovation is a leading provider of hospitality-focused network Wi-Fi solutions and services.

SUDBURY, Mass., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureHD, the leader in hotel streaming, today announced its partnership with Ovation Networks Inc., a leading provider of hospitality-focused network Wi-Fi solutions and services installed at more than 1900 hotels across the United States. Through this partnership, Ovation will now offer in-room entertainment, on-demand streaming, and free-to-guest television in addition to its business ready HSIA solutions. Ovation is a certified provider of IHG Connect Wi-Fi networks and IHG Studio implementations and now can act as a single source to IHG branded properties for their guest room internet and entertainment needs.

Hotel owners increasingly desire simplicity in serving their guests' needs and by combining service offerings with PureHD, Ovation can be their single partner for video and data. For new construction and property improvement projects, Ovation can unify the installation process, reducing cost, and maximizing the efficiency of systems that need to work together seamlessly.

"Ovation looked to partner with a video company with a similarly strong commitment to customer satisfaction, while also providing a cost-effective solution set", said Larry Selensky, President of Ovation Networks. "In particular for our IHG clients, this offers a certified, integrated solution set serving the needs of the hotel brand, owners and operators."

Headquartered in Sudbury, Massachusetts, PureHD is trusted by more than 125 brands to serve the HD TV and interactive streaming needs of today's guests. PureHD has deployed its solutions in over 750 properties throughout both the U.S. and Canada.

"The partnership with Ovation continues PureHD on its path to best in class partnerships with network providers who look to deliver a cohesive enterprise grade solution set to their properties," said Thomas Pullen, CEO at PureHD. "Ovation's personal touch and commitment to customer service are a great match with PureHD's brand."

For more information about Ovation and its comprehensive network solutions and services, visit www.Ovation.com. To learn more about PureHD and its range of in-room entertainment solutions, visit www.purehd.com.

About Ovation Networks, Inc.

Headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Ovation Networks, Inc is the leader in Guest Wi-Fi design, installation, and support services in the hospitality industry. With over 20 years of experience, we strive to get our customers connected and stay connected to help provide an excellent customer experience. For more information, please call 319-365-6200 or email us from our website at www.ovationnetworks.com.

About PureHD LLC

Headquartered in Sudbury, Massachusetts, PureHD is the leader in hotel streaming. As a leading provider of high-definition television and interactive streaming solutions to the hospitality marketplace, PureHD operates in the United States and Canada. PureHD provides superior quality and service in delivering easy access to the widest variety of entertainment programming for the hotel market. For more information, please call (978) 298-2200 or email us from our web site at www.purehd.com.

