Ovation Science Announces International Supply and Distribution Agreement

Ovation Topical CBD Products to Be Sold in the USA, UK and Europe

VANCOUVER, BC and LAS VEGAS, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (CSE: OVAT) (OTCQB: OVATF) – Ovation Science Inc. ("Ovation" or the "Company"), a topical and transdermal cannabis product development company with a patented skin delivery technology Invisicare®, announces it has signed a Supply and Distribution Agreement with Golfer's CBD Ltd., an international CBD brand focused on the health and wellness of golfers around the world. The Agreement covers the rights in the golf market for the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

According to a recent survey, there are 66.6 million golf players in the world. Since 2019, Golfer's CBD Ltd. has been successfully targeting these players initially in the UK and then through the addition of a distribution partner in Central Europe and Scandinavia since 2021 (https://golferscbd.co.uk/). The company sells its portfolio of CBD golf health and wellness products, designed and branded specifically for the golf industry through its e-commerce channels utilizing a robust AI-based (Artificial intelligence) online marketing engine, social media and through retail distribution partners. Recently the company has expanded to the United States and has formed a partnership in order to bring its brand of products through-out Europe and to other countries around the world. The product line covers a range of CBD products from CBD gummies to oils and now Ovation's transdermal creams, all designed to enhance golfers' game preparation, playing skills and recovery.

"We are excited to have Golfer's CBD Ltd. introduce two of Ovation's transdermal formulations initially and make them available internationally. Since Ovation's creams contain CBD (Cannabidiol) which is non-psychoactive, it provides these athletes with a wide-range of health and mental benefits before, during and after their game; whether they are amateur or pro," said Terry Howlett, CEO of Ovation Science. He added, "The marketing program that Golfer's CBD Ltd. has in place, will allow for Ovation to see immediate revenue on a monthly basis and even more significant sales revenue once other pending distribution agreements are finalized outside of the USA."

"Golfer's CBD is an essential part of a golfer's kit because it helps golfers maximize their most valuable tools; their bodies and minds," said Andy Dixon, CEO of Golfer's CBD Ltd. "We are thrilled to be able to feature Ovation Science's products in our portfolio. We pride ourselves in selecting only first class, highly effective products for our product line. We know our golfers will appreciate the science behind Ovation's products and how effectively they work. We are already established in the UK and Central Europe, and now we look forward to an April launch in the USA."

"So much of golf is in the mind and it doesn't matter what level you are playing at. You could be feeling nervous in any situation and I think CBD can definitely help. I am excited to see the positive response of golfers to Ovation's products." said Catriona Matthew OBE, Solheim Cup Captain and Golfer's CBD Brand Ambassador.

Ovation leverages its 20 plus years of expertise in the pharmaceutical industry to develop highly effective, proprietary products. Ovation's products are different from any other topical cannabis products due to its superior delivery of cannabinoids (CBD/THC) using its proprietary skin delivery technology Invisicare. Ovation formulates both topical creams; ones that remain on the skin for "skin issues" and transdermal creams that allow the CBD and/or the THC and other cannabinoids to be absorbed into the bloodstream. Studies show Ovation's products released 10 times more CBD to the skin and over 5 times greater penetration compared to other products tested.

Statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

#ovat #ovatf #cannabis #cannabisindustry #GolfersCBD #CBD #cannainvestor

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal products including its CBD/THC and other cannabinoid formulations which are licensed out and also distributed under Ovation's own brands; ARLO CBD Beauty and InVibe® MD; all made with its patented Invisicare delivery technology. Invisicare enhances the delivery of ingredients to and through the skin and is protected by patents and proprietary formulations which cannot be duplicated. Ovation's science team has created a unique pipeline of over 30 proprietary medical / wellness products along with a line of beauty formulas. Ovation earns revenues from royalties on licensees' sales and the sale of Invisicare, along with revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, BC Canada and Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Ovation trades on the CSE (CSE: OVAT) and (OTCQB: OVATF).

Websites: www.ovationscience.com; Product Lines: www.invibemd.com and www.arlocbdbeauty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In particular there is no assurance of sales and acceptance of its products in the US, UK or Europe, or expansion to other states or continued sales in dispensaries or in retail markets. There are no guarantees of future performance or changes to regulations. Ovation Science Inc. cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual results may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Ovation Science Inc.'s control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Ovation disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information to reflect future results, events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, OTC Markets nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Ovation Science Inc.