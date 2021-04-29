Ovation TV Announces 26 Recipients Of Stand For The Arts public Service Announcements

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation TV, America's only arts network, has selected 26 arts organizations across the country to be featured in public service announcements meant to bring attention to the arts industry's current financial crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. The PSAs will run across Ovation's cable and digital platforms, on connected devices via the Ovation NOW app and on a 40 million cable TV footprint; the goal is to raise awareness for struggling arts organizations and help bring arts workers back to work.

Last November, Ovation TV invited small, regional arts organizations from across the country to join its Stand For The Arts coalition and apply for a position in Ovation's PSA campaign. Priority was given to those organizations who are at-risk of permanent closure due to COVID-19, did not qualify for PPP under the CARES Act, or have needed to cut programming and lay off their arts workers.

The first five videos have been produced and are currently online and running on-air:

3Arts (Chicago): https://youtu.be/FbrhnJHG3DU

Advocates for Chicago's women artists, artists of color, and artists with disabilities working in the performing, teaching, and visual arts

Barkin/Selissen Project (NYC): https://youtu.be/3cqzCaLJLi4

Creates emotionally driven choreography, connecting people to and through dance

Creative City Project (Orlando): https://youtu.be/gZzHTwZMJoE

Promotes and produces innovative arts experiences in Central Florida

Riverviews Artspace (Lynchburg, VA): https://youtu.be/J8yv1y8LVvk

Cultivates inclusivity and quality of life via the means of art

Write Girl (Los Angeles): https://youtu.be/m5zcQ3BOdZU

Helps underserved teens discover and express their creative voices via creative writing and mentoring

The remaining PSAs will be produced and air throughout 2021. That list of recipients, in alphabetical order, is below:

Accent Dance (NYC)

Inspires youth through dance education; enlightens through multicultural dance performances; and empowers through lasting community partnerships

Anaheim Ballet (Anaheim, CA)

Enlightens and entertains audiences with classically rooted programming and contemporary presentation

ArtTable (NYC)

Dedicated to advancing the leadership of women in the visual arts

Ballet Mississippi (Jackson, MS)

Seeks to enhance Mississippi's cultural life by providing quality performances, developing artistic and technical proficiency of our students, and promoting an appreciation of dance through education, outreach, and audience development

BendFilm (Bend, OR)

This independent film festival celebrates the brave voice of independent cinema through films, lectures, and education

CNY Arts (Syracuse, NY)

Promotes, supports, and celebrates arts and culture in Central New York

Creative Coalition (NYC)

Uses the power and platform of the arts to educate, mobilize, and activate its members behind issues of public importance

Ice Theatre NY (NYC)

Creates and advances dancing on ice as an ensemble performing art through its professional dance company

Jazz Power Initiative (NYC)

Ignite the power of jazz arts education and transforms lives by fostering self-expression, leadership, collaboration and diversity

Lima Symphony (Lima, OH)

Dedicated to preserving musical excellence as a living part of the community, now and for future generations

Long Island City Ballet (Queens, NY)

Focuses on developing strong technique and physical conditioning in its students while fostering an appreciation for the performing arts

Nashville Ballet (Nashville)

Its mission is to create, perform, teach, and promote dance as an essential and inspiring element of its community

Nashville Symphony (Nashville)

As an established leader in Nashville's arts and cultural community, it inspires, entertains, and educates through excellence in musical performance

Nassau County Museum of Art (Roslyn Harbor, NY)

Dedicated to fostering a deeper understanding of art and culture through exhibition and education programs for people of all ages and backgrounds

National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts (Washington, DC)

Advances the presence of Latinos both in front of the camera and behind the camera and concentrates on increasing access for Hispanic artists and professionals while fostering the emergence of new Hispanic talent

The New 42 Street Theatre/New Victory Theater (NYC)

Makes extraordinary performing arts a vital part of everyone's life from the earliest years onward

OASIS Center International (Santa Ana, CA)

This community development organization works to bring the arts back into the lives of its youth, with an emphasis on under-resourced youth in low-to-moderate income communities

Rogue Valley Symphony (Ashland, OR)

Committed to bringing thrilling live performances of classical music to those living in and visiting the communities of Southern Oregon

Streetlights (Los Angeles)

Assists talented and motivated young adult minorities, many economically and socially disadvantaged, to achieve long term economic stability and career success

Urban Arts Partnership (NYC)

Believes that integrating the arts in every classroom disrupts the status quo in public schools, engages students and boosts academic outcomes - regardless of zip code

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera (Salt Lake City)

Connects the community through great live music, to perform, to engage, to inspire

Following the launch of the PSA initiative, Ovation TV CEO Charles Segars, Stand for the Arts Advisor and CEO of the Los Angeles Performing Arts Center Rachel Moore, Be An #ArtsHero Founder Carson Elrod, and filmmaker and painter Pierre Gervois sent a letter to Congress advocating for a "New Start for the Arts", a meaningful investment in the arts industry at the federal level. So, these PSAs also serve to illustrate the need for this investment, by demonstrating the essential value of these arts organizations that are in desperate need of financial support.

Ovation TV's advocacy platform Stand for The Arts is a national initiative that was started to raise awareness, protect access and encourage action on behalf of the arts. The SFTA coalition is made up of over 130 arts organizations, cultural institutions, and arts leaders throughout the country. For more information, please visit www.standforthearts.com .

