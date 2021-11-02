Ovation TV Partners With Charter Communications For Fifth Consecutive Year Of Stand For The Arts Awards

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation TV, America's only arts network, and partner Charter Communications, Inc., today announced the recipients of the 2021-2022 Stand For The Arts Awards, which recognizes local arts, cultural and educational organizations and programs. Since the initiative started in 2017, Ovation TV and Charter have given out 50 awards totaling $500,000 towards art education. This year, 15 organizations will receive support in Charter markets across the country.

Select arts organizations are awarded $10,000 Stand For The Arts contributions based on the following criteria: support of creative/artistic communities via economic and/or mental health recovery connected programs, commitment to accessibility and equity in the arts, and advocacy for underserved populations in their communities.

"We are thrilled to have the continued support of Charter as we recognize a landmark 50 arts organizations through our Stand For The Arts initiative," stated Sol Doten, Senior Vice President, Content Distribution and Partner Marketing for Ovation TV. "Now more than ever, it is imperative for us to support local arts organizations, as they have been fundamental in supporting their own communities."

This year, recipients include the first-ever tribal arts organization to be selected for a Stand For The Arts Award, Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians Interpretive Center in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, a center dedicated to educating the public about the Native American point of view for a better understanding of Indigenous ways of life. Additional recipients include former recipients, Groundswell, a New York-based organization that brings together youth, artists and community organizations to use art as a tool for social change, and SoundBites, a Columbia, SC, organization that helps inspire underprivileged children to discover and develop their hidden musical gifts and talents through access to musical instruments and proper instruction.

"We have reached an important milestone through our partnership with Ovation TV, having awarded $500,000 toward outstanding work through arts education, since the start of Stand For The Arts program," said Adam Falk, Senior Vice President, State Government Affairs for Charter. "Our support of this initiative is yet another avenue for Charter to help make a positive impact in the communities it serves."

Each organization has received a $10,000 Stand For The Arts award to support their efforts. The Spectrum markets and the arts organizations being recognized are:

Ava Community Arts Center, Gillette, WY

CNY Arts, Syracuse, NY

Creative City Project, Orlando, FL

Dallas Black Dance Theater, Dallas, TX

DrewBoy Creative Gallery, Richland, WA

Donkey Mill Art Center, Hōlualoa, HI

Friends of Schools of the Arts, Rochester, NY

Groundswell, New York, NY

Missoula Children's Theater, Missoula, MT

Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians Interpretive Center, Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Southern Hills Art Council, Jackson County, OH

SoundBites, Columbia, SC

The Lyric Theater and Cultural Arts Center, Lexington, KY

The Wooden Floor, Orange County/Santa Ana, CA

Youth Arts Center, Milwaukee, WI

More information about Stand For The Arts and the Stand For The Arts Awards is available at www.standforthearts.com.

About OVATION TV America's Only Arts Network

As an independent television, production, and digital media company, OVATION TV has an unparalleled commitment to the arts, culture, and captivating entertainment. Showcasing a lineup of critically acclaimed premium dramas, specials, documentaries, and iconic films, OVATION TV salutes innovative storytelling with popular programming that includes Inside the Actors Studio, Murdoch Mysteries, Riviera, Frankie Drake Mysteries, Arts Engines, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, The Fall, Midsomer Murders, The Art Of, Celebrity Conversations, and The Sound of New York. Ovation also powers JOURNY , the dedicated streaming service where art, culture, and travel intersect. The company has provided more than $15M in contributions and in-kind support to arts institutions and arts education. Its signature advocacy platform, STAND FOR THE ARTS , includes a coalition of over 130 arts organizations, cultural institutions, and arts leaders throughout the country raising awareness about art's positive impact, protecting access for everyone, and encouraging action on behalf of the arts. OVATION TV is available on major providers via cable, satellite and telco systems including Comcast Cable/Xfinity, DIRECTV/AT&T U-verse, SPECTRUM, Verizon FiOS, as well as on demand. You can follow OVATION TV on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , Instagram , OvationTV.com , and through our App, OVATION NOW .

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Ovation

