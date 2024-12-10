OVATION TV PARTNERS WITH SPECTRUM FOR EIGHTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF STAND FOR THE ARTS AWARDS

Ovation to Award $100,000 to 10 Arts and Cultural Organizations in Spectrum Markets Across the Country

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation TV, America's premier arts network, and partner Spectrum today announced the recipients of the 2024-2025 Stand For The Arts Awards, which recognizes local arts, cultural and educational organizations and programs. Since the initiative began in 2017, Ovation TV and Spectrum have given out 80 awards totaling $800,000 towards arts education. This year, 10 organizations will receive support in Spectrum markets across the country.

Select arts organizations are awarded $10,000 Stand For The Arts contributions based on the following criteria: their support of creatives and artists via community-driven programming; as advocates for equity and access to the arts; and for providing accessible community spaces for creative expression.

"It's an honor for Ovation TV to partner with Spectrum for our eighth year as we continue to support and champion community-driven arts around the country through Stand For the Arts," said Sol Doten, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing and Communications for Ovation TV. "From Buffalo to El Paso, the 10 organizations recognized this year include art studios, theaters, foundations and alliances, all dedicated to uplifting communities through artistic expression."

This year, recipients include Buffalo Arts Studio (BAS) – a two-time Stand For the Arts recipient – in Buffalo, NY, which provides inclusive community cultural connections through exhibitions, educational programs, mentorships, and public art, while also providing affordable studio space, public exposure, paid opportunities and professional development for visual artists; and Walker County Arts Alliance (WCAA) in Walker County, AL, where WCAA offers educational opportunities in visual arts, pottery, music, storytelling, and DreamFit dance for students in the Walker County public schools. Additional recipients include Hawai'i Children's Theater (HCT) in Kauai, HI, where HCT plays host to an ensemble of professional artists who bring a unique vision and compelling voice to the creation of meaningful theater for all audiences; and Kingsport Theatre Guild (KTG) in Kingsport, TN. Celebrating its 77th year as a community theater that promotes growth and education, KTG offers encouragement and hope, builds self-esteem and engages the minds of actors, directors, and crew, and also the wider community in which it is based. KTG is a starting point for those interested in pursuing an education or career in theatre.

"An unwavering commitment to the communities we serve is at the very core of Spectrum's long-time partnership with Ovation TV and Stand for the Arts," said Adam Falk, Senior Vice President, State Government Affairs for Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand. "Together we have honored 80 organizations who help shape and define their community's unique culture and heritage, while providing opportunities for people to connect and share their experiences. This year's recipients take that impact even further, from providing affordable studio space and accessible art spaces to offering educational programs that inspire creativity for all ages. We congratulate the organizations being recognized this year and look forward to celebrating their work together."

Along with a Stand For The Arts award, each organization will receive a $10,000 contribution to support their efforts. The Spectrum markets and the arts organizations being recognized are:

New York, NY: Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance

Buffalo, NY: Buffalo Arts Studio *Two-time Stand For the Arts recipient

Milwaukee, WI: Marcus Performing Arts Center

Findlay, OH: Marathon Center for the Performing Arts Youth Theater

Los Angeles, CA: Musicians at Play Foundation

Kauai, HI: Hawai'i Children's Theater

El Paso, TX: Kids Excel El Paso Inc.

Dallas, TX: Bishop Arts Theatre Center

Kingsport, TN: Kingsport Theatre Guild

Walker County, AL: Walker County Arts Alliance

More information about Stand For The Arts and the Stand For The Arts Awards is available at www.ovationtv.com/standforthearts .

About OVATION TV America's Premier Arts Network

As an independent television, production, and digital media company, OVATION TV has an unparalleled commitment to the arts, culture, and captivating entertainment. Showcasing a lineup of critically acclaimed premium dramas, specials, documentaries, and iconic films, OVATION TV salutes innovative storytelling with popular programming that includes Inside the Actors Studio, Murdoch Mysteries, Frankie Drake Mysteries, Arts Engines, The Fall, Midsomer Murders, The Art Of and The Sound of New York. Ovation also powers JOURNY , the dedicated streaming service where art, culture, and travel intersect. The company has provided more than $15M in contributions and in-kind support to arts institutions and arts education. Its signature advocacy platform, STAND FOR THE ARTS , includes a coalition of over 150 arts organizations, cultural institutions, and arts leaders throughout the country raising awareness about art's positive impact, protecting access for everyone, and encouraging action on behalf of the arts. OVATION TV is available on major providers via cable, satellite and telco systems including Comcast Cable/Xfinity, DIRECTV, Charter/Spectrum and Verizon FiOS. You can follow OVATION TV on Facebook , X , YouTube , Instagram and OvationTV.com .

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator with services available to more than 58 million homes and businesses in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

